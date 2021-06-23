Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Appoints Kelly Georgevich as CFO
AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced Kelly Georgevich has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Drawing on her leadership at startups and mature companies, Kelly will lead AudioEye's finances and revenue streams to support the Company's growth and its mission to make digital content accessible to everyone.