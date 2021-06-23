Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Appoints Kelly Georgevich as CFO

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced Kelly Georgevich has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Drawing on her leadership at startups and mature companies, Kelly will lead AudioEye's finances and revenue streams to support the Company's growth and its mission to make digital content accessible to everyone.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audioeye#Streetinsider Premium#Audioeye#Company#Saas#Cfo#Sticky Io#Financial Controller#Fuze#Finance#Australia Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
BusinessStreetInsider.com

NBT Bancorp (NBTB) Appoints Scott A. Kingsley as CFO

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBT) (NASDAQ: NBTB) President and CEO John H. Watt, Jr. announced that Scott A. Kingsley has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Kingsley will join NBT's Executive Management Team and be based at the company's headquarters in Norwich, NY. He brings 35 years of...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CGI Group (GIB) Appoints Frank Witter to its Board

CGI (NYSE: GIB) is pleased to announce that Frank Witter has joined its Board of Directors. A longtime executive with Volkswagen, Mr. Witter was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Financial Services AG in September 2008, serving in that role until September 2015 when he became Chief Financial Officer for Volkswagen Group—the role from which he recently retired. With the responsibility for both Finance and Information Technology, he also served as a member of Volkswagen Group's Board of Management from October 2015 to March 2021.
Businessfinextra.com

Synpulse appoints digital banking veteran

Leading global management consultancy Synpulse announces the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of digital banking veteran, Andreas Skopal, as a new Partner. Andreas will play a key role in leading and further strengthening Synpulse’s digital banking practice and Business Innovation & Growth Competence Centre for banking and...
Norwich, NYcnybj.com

NBT Bancorp appoints Kingsley CFO

NORWICH, N.Y. — NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: NBTB) announced it has appointed Scott A. Kingsley as executive VP and chief financial officer. Kingsley will join NBT’s executive management team and be based at the company’s headquarters in Norwich. He brings 35 years of experience to his new role, including 16 years as a member of the leadership team at Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU). He was Community’s chief operating officer and before that, its CFO.
BusinessBenzinga

Asbury Automotive Appoints Michael Welch As CFO

Automotive retailer Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) has appointed Michael Welch as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective August 9, 2021. Welch has served as the Vice President and Corporate Controller at Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI). Welch did his Bachelor of Business Administration from Oklahoma...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Sharecare, Inc. For: Jul 01 Filed by: Finerman Karen

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Midlothian, TXwaxahachietx.com

Ennis Inc. hires CFO, general counsel

Midlothian-based Ennis Inc. has hired Vera Burnett as chief financial officer and Dan Gus as the company’s first general counsel and assistant secretary. “Ms. Burnett has proven to management and the Board that she has the capabilities to assume this role,” Keith Walters, chair, president and CEO of Ennis, said. “We are pleased that we could add Ms. Burnett to the officer ranks of the company. I am equally delighted to have Dan Gus join Ennis in the new position of General Counsel. His broad background in law and the business world will add depth to the company’s management team.”
Businessprweek.com

Greenbrook hires investor relations heavyweight as an advisor

Piers Dennison brings more than 20 years' experience in the investment industry to Greenbrook, including eight years at Park Square Capital, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment and Executive committees. He has also served as head of European business development for Providence Equity Partners and head of...
Medical & Biotechaithority.com

Bioasis Announces the Appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC., a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Dave Jenkins as Chief Financial Officer.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Autohome Inc (ATHM) CFO To Resign

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:) today announced that Mr. Jun Zou has notified the Company that he intends to resign as chief financial officer due to his other personal commitments. The effective date of Mr. Zou's resignation will be July 9, 2021.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Boatim Inc (BTIM) Appoints Joseph Johnson as its CEO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM), an innovative software as a service (SaaS) company building the digital boating products of tomorrow, announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Johnson.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc (KAVL) Appoints George Chuang to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) ("Kaival Brands," the "Company," or "we"), today announced the appointment of George Chuang, Chief Executive Officer of Lucy Labs, Inc., to its board of directors. Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, LLC ("Bidi Vapor"), including the BIDIÂ® Stick disposable electronic nicotine delivery system ("ENDS"), which is intended exclusively for adults 21 and over.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Outset Medical Announces Departure Of CFO And Appointment Of Nabeel Ahmed As Interim CFO

Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) ("Outset"), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that Rebecca Chambers will step down from her position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities, effective July 16, 2021. Nabeel Ahmed, current Vice President, Finance, has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer effective upon Ms. Chambers' departure.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Boeing Appoints Brian West As EVP And CFO

(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) said that it has appointed Brian West as its executive vice president and chief financial officer effective August 27, 2021. West succeeds Greg Smith, who previously announced his plans to retire, effective in early July. Boeing has appointed Dave Dohnalek, currently Boeing's senior vice president...
Businessmartechseries.com

Fastly Appoints Ron Kisling as CFO

Fastly, Inc., provider of a global edge cloud platform, announced the appointment of Ronald W. “Ron” Kisling as Chief Financial Officer. Kisling will succeed Adriel Lares, who, as announced on May 5, 2021, will officially step down from the CFO position after five years of service. Kisling is expected to join Fastly in August, following a transition period from his current role.
Marlborough, MAWorcester Business Journal

CardioFocus appoints Virginia health investment executive as CFO

Marlborough medical device company CardioFocus has announced the appointment of Stephan Ogilvie as its chief financial officer. Ogilvie's career spans decades in the medical technology sector and includes leadership roles in sales, marketing, corporate development and investment banking, according to a Tuesday press release. Most recently, he served as managing director of healthcare investment banking at B Riley Securities of Virginia, leading the firm's investment banking advisory engagements with healthcare companies.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Appoints George L. Pita to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) today announced that George L. Pita has been named as an independent member of its board of directors, effective July1, 2021. Pita, 59, currently serves...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ContextLogic (WISH) Announces CFO Resignation

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) one of the world's largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Rajat Bahri has notified the Board of Directors that he plans to resign from his position effective July 23. The company has engaged executive search firm Heidrick and Struggles to identify Mr. Bahri's successor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy