Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) Appoints Kelly Georgevich as CFO

Midlothian-based Ennis Inc. has hired Vera Burnett as chief financial officer and Dan Gus as the company’s first general counsel and assistant secretary. “Ms. Burnett has proven to management and the Board that she has the capabilities to assume this role,” Keith Walters, chair, president and CEO of Ennis, said. “We are pleased that we could add Ms. Burnett to the officer ranks of the company. I am equally delighted to have Dan Gus join Ennis in the new position of General Counsel. His broad background in law and the business world will add depth to the company’s management team.”