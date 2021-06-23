Blue Jays Edge Marlins 2-1

The Tampa Bay Rays (47-35) and the Toronto Blue Jays (42-38) will duel in Game 2 of a three-game showdown at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 3:07 AM ET. Tampa Bay will try to win this match after a 1-11 defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays in their recent match on Friday. The Rays will also try to snap a four-game losing streak including a sweep in a quick two-game set versus the Nationals. Brandon Lowe posted a double and the lone RBI for Tampa while Francisco Mejia made a pair of doubles. Wander Franco and Joey Wendle contributed a base hit each as the Rays completed just five hits in the losing effort for Tampa. Starter Luis Patino dropped to 1-2 this season after giving away five earned runs on seven hits and struck out five Toronto batters in 5.0 innings pitched to pick up the loss for the Rays.