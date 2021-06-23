Cancel
Blue Jays Edge Marlins 2-1

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays edged the Miami Marlins 2-1 last night at LoanDepot Park in Florida. The Marlins started the scoring with a solo homerun in the second inning for an early 1-0 lead. MLB RBI leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled home the Blue Jays’ only run off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth. Alcantara held Toronto to that one run through 8 innings, but Cavan Biggio and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled on consecutive pitches against his reliever to break a 9th-inning tie and lift Toronto to the win.

