Royals Rally Over Yankees 6-5

When Gerrit Cole starts, it’s reasonable to expect the Yankees to win based on that fact alone. It’s even more reasonable to do so with the knowledge that he only allowed two runs. Unfortunately, outside of a few contributors, the rest of the Yankees did not help this sentiment come true at all. Jonathan Loaisiga was bad, the defense wasn’t much better, and the Yankees stranded 10 men in scoring position without registering a single hit. Long balls kept them in the game, but it wasn’t enough, and they lost, 6-5.