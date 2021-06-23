Royals Rally Over Yankees 6-5
The Kansas City Royals rallied over the New York Yankees 6-5 last night at Yankee Stadium. Yankee starter Gerrit Cole seemed to be missing his explosive fastball and his spin rate dropped as he pitched for the first time since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip enhancers began. He allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings but still turned over a 3-2 lead to the Yankees’ bullpen. As soon as he did the Royals put together a 4-run 8th to take a 6-3 lead.wesb.com