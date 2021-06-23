Pirates Rally Over White Sox On WESB Sports
The Pittsburgh Pirates rallied over the Chicago White Sox 6-3 at PNC Park last night on WESB Sports. Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson got off to a hot start, holding the White Sox scoreless on 2 hits through 6 innings, while Adam Frazier helped the Pirates take a 2-0 lead. Frazier hit a solo home run in the third and walked and scored on Bryan Reynolds’ RBI single in the sixth. Anderson took the mound in the top of the seventh and gave up a 3-run homer that put Chicago up 3-2.wesb.com