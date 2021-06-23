Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates Rally Over White Sox On WESB Sports

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates rallied over the Chicago White Sox 6-3 at PNC Park last night on WESB Sports. Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson got off to a hot start, holding the White Sox scoreless on 2 hits through 6 innings, while Adam Frazier helped the Pirates take a 2-0 lead. Frazier hit a solo home run in the third and walked and scored on Bryan Reynolds’ RBI single in the sixth. Anderson took the mound in the top of the seventh and gave up a 3-run homer that put Chicago up 3-2.

wesb.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesb Sports#The Chicago White Sox#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBwesb.com

Indians Avoid Sweep, Edge Pirates 2-1 On WESB Sports

The Cleveland Indians edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 at PNC Park yesterday on WESB Sports. Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker pitched an extremely efficient 6 2/3 innings, throwing just 76 pitches, he gave up three hits and tied his career-high with nine strikeouts. Brubaker retired the first 13 batters until Harold Ramirez hit a drive into the left-field bleachers to put the Indians up 1-0 in the fifth.
MLBUSA Today

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago White Sox (43-29) and Pittsburgh Pirates (25-45) open a two-game series Tuesday with a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch at PNC Park. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the White Sox vs. Pirates odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Lucas Giolito is the projected starting pitcher for...
MLBchatsports.com

White Sox 4, Pirates 3: Losing Streak Snapped

The White Sox ended a brutal road trip on a high note, snapping a season-long, five-game losing streak with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. It was a game that could’ve gone awry in multiple innings, but unlike in the previous five games, the White Sox (44-30) came up with enough timely hits and key outs. It wasn’t a flawless performance, or a memorable one besides it potentially being a slump buster, but it was an important win for the team to enter a homestand that begins Friday with some momentum.
MLBdallassun.com

White Sox look to rebound with two-game Pirates series

The Chicago White Sox didn't ruin their season by getting swept in a four-game weekend series at Houston -- they are still leading the American League Central. However, their two road games in 24 hours Tuesday and Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates could be impactful, depending on the response. Chicago...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Seventh-inning response carries Pirates to victory over White Sox

The lasting image from the Pirates’ 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on Tuesday might be Gregory Polanco leaping and cheering in front of the home dugout, the much maligned outfielder working his way from one end to the other in celebration. Because of an impressive...
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Eaton batting seventh for White Sox on Friday

Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Eaton is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton will start in right field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Casey Mize and the Tigers. Zack Collins will move to the bench with Yasmani Grandal moving behind the plate and Gavin Sheets filling the designated hitter role.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

What’s new with the Chicago White Sox, the Pirates’ next opponent?

The Pirates will face the Chicago White Sox in a two-game series that begins Tuesday at PNC Park. Here are some things to know about the AL Central rival. The rotation is dangerous — Pirates fans probably need not be reminded, considering Lucas Giolito no-hit their team in Chicago just last season. They’ll face him again in the first game of the season Tuesday night, and he figures to be just as tough. So far, he has 3.86 ERA and has 103 strikeouts in 14 starts. And the Pirates, with their lack of power, don’t seem especially well-positioned to take advantage of his biggest weakness, a tendency to allow a lot of homers. The White Sox’ success goes far beyond him, too. Wednesday starter Dylan Cease has also been striking out a lot of hitters en route to a 3.99 ERA. And each of the team’s other three starters have ERAs under the 4.00 mark, with Lance Lynn leading the way at 2.02. Add it all up and it’s not hard to see why this team is fourth in starter ERA at 3.17, making this one of the Pirates’ tougher assignments this season.
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates host White Sox tonight/on WISR

The Pittsburgh Pirates host the Chicago White Sox for a two-game series beginning tonight at PNC Park. First pitch is 7:05pm. Pre-game on WISR 680am begins at 6:40pm. Tyler Anderson will start for the Bucs. He is 3-7 this season with a 4.89 ERA. The two teams will play Wednesday...
MLBArgus Press

Grandal, White Sox end 5-game skid, beat Pirates 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox stopped a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Wednesday. Leury García added a home run as the AL Central leaders ended their longest skid of the season. Chicago starter Dylan Cease (6-3) bounced back...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Adam Frazier Market Heating Up

The Pittsburgh Pirates most valuable trade pieces has been second baseman Adam Frazier. His market looks to be heating up. The likely places for Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier to land are the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are struggling, sitting at 41-39. They are nine games out in the division and five in the wild card. They need to start playing better, but their owner Hal Steinbrenner has said they won’t sell. With their offensive woes this year and need of a left handed bat, they make sense.
MLBWest Central Tribune

Twins’ rally falls short against division-leading White Sox

Right fielder Gavin Sheets went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in his major league debut to lead the host Chicago White Sox to a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. Andrew Vaughn also had two hits and Leury Garcia singled, walked and drove in two...
MLBclevelandstar.com

White Sox try to continue dominance over Twins

Gavin Sheets has provided an instant spark for the Chicago White Sox, who aim for a series sweep of the visiting Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The 25-year-old rookie outfielder had two hits and two RBIs in his major league debut on Tuesday, then delivered a two-run homer Wednesday in Chicago's 13-3 win.