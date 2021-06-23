Cancel
Giannis Antetokounmpo bobblehead now available at National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

TMJ4 News
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released an officially licensed Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks Deer Bobblehead, just in time for Game 1 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The bobblehead features Giannis "in the Bucks’ black jersey dribbling the ball with his mean mug alongside a fierce looking deer," according to a statement from the museum.

Each bobblehead is numbered to 2,020 to commemorate the 2020-2021 NBA season.

The bobbleheads are $40 each plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order. A limited number are also available at the museum, open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The bobbleheads were produced by FOCO.

