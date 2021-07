Harris enters his third season in the league and is rumored to have a decisive grasp on the lead running back role in the Patriots' backfield for 2021. The 24-year old has not yet played a full season due to various injuries but did produce a 5.0 YPC average on 137 carries across 10 starts for New England in 2020. The former University of Alabama running back is currently valued as the RB34 with an ADP of 80 in half-PPR redraft leagues. Should these rumors come to fruition this season, fantasy managers can draft a legitimate RB1 prospect in the back of the seventh round.