Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Martin Luther King III, Al Sharpton to hold nationwide march against voter suppression

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Njf8y_0acnmfL900

Martin Luther King III and the Rev. Al Sharpton will hold a nationwide march against voter suppression on Aug. 28 — the 58th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.

The event, dubbed “March On for Voting Rights,” comes as legislatures across the country move to tighten up voting rules.

Just under 390 bills have been introduced across 48 states aimed at restricting voting access in some form in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, the march’s organizer, March On, said in a statement.

King in a statement said his father, Martin Luther King Jr., would be “greatly disappointed in where we are at this particular moment, but he would not give up on the nation.”

“He believed in the power of people, the power of young people, and the power of change to come, and I am proud to support March On for Voting Rights to help carry out that change and recommit ourselves to finishing my father’s unfinished work,” he said.

Demonstrations are planned in Atlanta, Houston, Miami and Phoenix — cities in GOP-led states that have passed controversial voting reform measures since the 2020 elections.

There will also be a march in Washington, D.C., to call for passage of federal voting rights legislation.

March On said the need to pass federal voting rights protections has increase dramatically since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, when supporters of former President Trump stormed the building on the baseless premise that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“The danger since then has only increased, as numerous elected officials have now codified such lies into law, citing nonexistent voter fraud and public doubts they themselves encouraged,” the group said.

The march is being held in partnership with King’s Drum Major Institute, the Service Employees International Union, Sharpton’s National Action Network and the Future Coalition.

Community Policy
View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Al Sharpton
Person
Martin Luther King Iii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Fraud#Voter Suppression#Gop#National Action Network#The Future Coalition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Elections
Related
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

Advocates back anti-voter suppression bill

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Boston Common Saturday afternoon in support of the For the People Act, S1/HR1, which would counter voter suppression and gerrymandering and limit money’s influence in politics. The event coincided with the arrival of the Black Voters Matter Freedom Ride bus tour in the nation’s capital....
U.S. PoliticsHISTORY.com

Why the FBI Saw Martin Luther King, Jr. as a Communist Threat

In early 1962, Attorney General Robert Kennedy approved a request from FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover to install wiretaps on the home and office of a New York City-based lawyer named Stanley David Levison. According to FBI informants, Levison had been an influential member of the Communist Party of the United States of America (CPUSA) as late as 1956. They believed he was now wielding influence in a different way—as a top adviser to the nation’s most prominent civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Cori Bush of 'Racism' Over July 4 Tweet

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush as racist on Sunday evening, after the latter tweeted that "Black people still aren't free," amid July 4 celebrations. On Sunday afternoon, as Independence Day was being celebrated across the U.S, Bush criticized the event on Twitter. "When they say...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Try and try again: GOP tests out myriad attacks on Biden

Republicans are testing out a myriad of attacks against President Biden , trying to turn public opinion against a popular president among key sectors of the electorate in hopes of boosting their chances in the 2022 midterm elections and beyond. Republicans have blamed Biden's economic agenda for rising inflation and...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Ted Cruz Praises American Patriots for Standing Up to 'Space Aliens'

Texas Senator Ted Cruz praised "American patriots" for standing up to "Space Aliens," in a tweet posted on Sunday to celebrate July 4. On Sunday evening, Cruz, 50, who has served as a senator in Texas since 2013, posted a clip from Independence Day to Twitter, showing the iconic speech given by President Thomas J. Whitmore, played by Bill Pullman in the 1996 film.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Fights break out as neo-Nazi white supremacists march through Philadelphia

A group of neo-Nazi white supremacists marched through Philadelphia, causing some fights to break out and jeers from the onlookers.Dozens of men marched in front of Philadelphia City Hall wearing khaki pants, blue shirts, tan hats, and white face coverings, NBC 10 reports.Some of the men, who appeared to belong to the Texas-based Patriot Front group, were also waving American flags and other insignia as they marched through the Philadelphia streets on Saturday night.Reports of the march revealed that the group was shouting “Reclaim America” and “America is not for sale”, among other chants.Onlookers jeered at the group, with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sinema emerges as Senate dealmaker amid progressive angst

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is leaning into her role as the Senate’s newest dealmaker amid rising pressure from progressives who are increasingly irritated over the centrist’s support for the filibuster. Sinema is betting that she’ll be able clinch big bipartisan agreements that have become increasingly elusive, burnishing her credentials back...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
BET

Cori Bush Faces Backlash Over July 4th Comment

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush ignited fireworks on Sunday (July 4) social media for her Fourth of July tweet. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the Missouri Democrat said. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”
SocietySt. Louis American

Steering into Black America’s reality

You will never know real fear until you have that moment, the one when you give your Black son the keys to his first car, and he says, “Tell me again what to do when the cops stop me so that they don’t shoot me.”. Somewhere, deep within me, I...
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Letter: Lund

Those who are worried that teaching Critical Race Theory in the public schools would cause more discord between whites and non-white citizens have at least an admirable concern. However, to do otherwise would be to keep area students ignorant of the extensive history of mistreatment and crimes against Black citizens and people of color over hundreds of years. We will not be able to understand what it will take to mend our past if we are unwilling to dispassionately look at it in the present.
SocietyWashington Post

Frederick Douglass had nothing but scorn for July Fourth. The Black abolitionist spoke for the enslaved.

“The papers and placards say that I am to deliver a 4th [of] July oration.”. So began Frederick Douglass on the platform of Corinthian Hall in Rochester, N.Y. It was a Monday, the day after the Fourth of July in 1852, and he was speaking to a packed room of 500 to 600 people hosted by the Rochester Ladies’ Anti-Slavery Society. Douglass was about 35 years old (he never knew his actual birth date) and had escaped enslavement in Maryland 14 years earlier.