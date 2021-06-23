Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Hispanic Democrats launch new voter rights initiative

By Rafael Bernal
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b99IN_0acnmboF00
© Greg Nash

The Hispanic Caucus's campaign arm, Bold PAC, launched a new committee Wednesday to protect voting rights amid national debate on universal access to voting.

The new political action committee, Elect Diverse Democrats, will expand Bold PAC's reach from its traditional role of recruiting and supporting candidates to grow the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) to put funding into direct action campaigns and litigation on voting rights.

"While Bold PAC is [funded by] donors interested in electing Latinos, this one is interested in people who [prioritize] access to the ballot," Bold PAC Chairman Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) told The Hill.

The new initiative is launching the day after a GOP Senate filibuster blocked the Democrats' voting rights legislation, dubbed the "For The People Act."

With federal legislation off the table for the moment, Democrats will seek to push back on state and local actions they see as prohibiting access to voting.

Democrats see the Senate defeat as a starting point for the debate on voting rights, highlighting how GOP-controlled state legislatures have passed voting restrictions they say are necessary for election security.

“No matter how hard they tried, Republicans couldn't change the outcome of the presidential election. So now they’re trying to make it as difficult as possible for communities of color to vote. We must stand against them and everyone who seeks to impose policies that will suppress votes and threaten our democracy. That’s what this new effort will do," said Rep. Verónica Escobar (D-Texas) in a statement.

Minority communities are particularly sensitive to actions like voter roll purges, closure of polling stations, partisan gerrymandering, stringent ID requirements and limitations on early and absentee voting. Many of these measures are present in state Republican election reform proposals.

"The realization is that voting rights are consistently under attack and we need a standing mechanism to protect against that," said Gallego.

Historically, Hispanic communities have been dogged with lower registration rates, but that trend has begun to recede, in large part because of outreach programs and voter education campaigns.

But those efforts can be expensive, and grassroots organizations are often not able to reach the communities most affected by a lack of access to easy voting.

"Fair elections and fair redistricting create a more representative democracy. And that’s something all Americans should be fighting for," said Rep. Jimmy Gómez (D-Calif.).

Gallego added that the funds raised by Elect Diverse Democrats will be used for everything from training local volunteers, to litigation in redistricting efforts or lawsuits against voter suppression.

"Our focus is at the state and local level, but really anywhere where we have the opportunity to affect outcomes," said Gallego.

Still, Rep. Sylvia García (D-Texas) said Latinos are particularly vulnerable to voter suppression.

"Unfortunately, recent attempts to suppress our votes show us the critical moment we are in and the need to elect Latino leaders. Elect Diverse Democrats will protect and continue building the political power of our Latino communities,” Garcia said.

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Gallego
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gerrymandering#Absentee Voting#State Legislatures#Voting Rights#Hispanic#The Hispanic Caucus#Chc#Latinos#Gop#Senate#Republicans#Fair#Americans#D Calif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: Sinema, Kelly need to fight hard to protect voters' rights

I am concerned over the voting attacks here in AZ. In addition to the fraudulent audit and voter intimidation, there are the state bills directly suppressing the vote and attacking our Secretary of State. I know Democrats in the Senate are working tirelessly to negotiate a bill that protects our freedom to vote. Yet even though the For the People Act has strong bipartisan support from the American people, Senate Republicans are defying the will of Americans by denying even a debate on the bill.
Socorro County, NMEl Defensor Chieftain

A small election led to a big discussion on voter rights

The new members of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District Board were sworn in Monday, including Socorro’s representative Glen Duggins. The conservancy district board decided to count all ballots cast in the election, despite a request from a candidate for one of the Bernalillo County seats to reject the early ballots cast in the race for Position No. 4.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Democrats launch new 'coming back' push to tout Biden agenda

WASHINGTON — Covid-19 kept candidate Joe Biden off the campaign trail last July Fourth. But this year, the White House and the Democratic National Committee are launching a campaign-style blitz as Americans get set to celebrate Independence Day, aiming to ensure the president sees a political boost for the nation’s return to pre-pandemic life.
Delaware StateCape Gazette

Respect voter rights and integrity

Legislation written with generalized language is an invitation to transform carefully considered parameters into environments with potential to harm the citizens of the State of Delaware. When evaluating the potential of language affecting our rights to vote with confidence in the integrity of the process, full and careful consideration must be given to the written words.
Congress & Courtsfoxlexington.com

Republicans block Democratic voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a 50-50 vote, the Democratic voting rights bill failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday. “It is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern, it is an American concern,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. Senate Democrats needed 10 Republicans to jump on board with...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Democrats lie about lying about voter ID

Let’s not sugarcoat this: For decades, Democratic politicians and their enablers in the media cartel have flat-out lied when claiming it is racist to require voters to provide proof of their identities. A sudden about-face on the issue by Democratic leaders shows the allegation was a cynical, race-baiting falsehood all...
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Letter: Voters deserve options to exercise their rights

Many voters were able to vote early at their local town hall or vote by mail with no excuse and no requirement for signatures during last year’s primaries and the Nov. 3 election for president, federal, state and local officials. Early voting and no-excuse mail ballots were only two of a number of voting changes made because of the pandemic. Four elections were held last year and all went smoothly and safely and enhanced voter turnout; in fact, the Rhode Island turnout for the presidential election set a record. Why? Because the legislature voted for temporary changes to the voting laws.