As pandemic winds down, Murphy signs $235M relief for NJ small businesses

New law does not explicitly say ‘undocumented’ but does allow for coverage. The word was omitted in an election year. Gov. Phil Murphy announced his intention to expand New Jersey’s Medicaid program to cover the state’s nearly 90,000 uninsured children — including those who are undocumented — as part of his budget address in February. He highlighted his “cover all kids” pledge again in late March at an event in Passaic with U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-9th) and a half-dozen state legislators and administration staff.