Columbia Mayor Benjamin meets with Dr. Anthony Fauci for vaccination talk
The campaign to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 is an effort that stretches from local neighborhoods all the way to the White House. On Tuesday, that combination of local and national efforts came into a singular focus, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, met virtually with a handful of mayors with the national U.S. Conference of Mayors, including Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.