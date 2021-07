200: High school sensation Erriyon Knighton ran 20.04 to win the first heat of the first round. 2019 world champion Noah Lyles was second in 20.19 and Fred Kerley, third in Sunday's 100 final, was third in 20.41. Isiah Young won the second heat in 20.21 to get the Olympic qualifying standard. Kenny Bednarek, fourth in Sunday's 100 final, was second in 20.22 and Josephus Lyles, Noah's brother, was third in 20.39. LSU's Terrance Laird, the world leader at 19.81 this year and the NCAA 100 champion, won the third heat in 20.44 with Jordan Booker second in 20.49 and Jaron Flournoy third in 20.69. Andrew Hudson won the fourth heat in 20.40 with Georgia freshman Matthew Boling second in 20.47 and 2008 Olympic 400 gold medalist LaShaw Merritt third in 20.53. Former Oregon standout Kyree King was fourth in the heat in 20.63 and advanced on time. The semifinals are 7:33 p.m. Saturday.