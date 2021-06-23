Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Medical device maker Quanta Dialysis raises $245 mln in funding

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain-based Quanta Dialysis Technologies, maker of portable dialysis machines, said on Wednesday it had raised $245 million in a Series D funding round led by hedge fund Glenview Capital and life sciences-focused investment firm Novo Holdings.

Quanta’s SC+ portable hemodialysis system received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in December for use in acute and chronic care facilities.

The company said the funding will allow it to scale up manufacturing, sales and customer service functions to support use of its hemodialysis system in the United States and help prepare for a clinical study to support future regulatory approval of at-home use.

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500,000 people in the United States are on dialysis, a process of mechanically cleaning blood usually done three times a week.

With demand from acute care facilities along with a shift towards home-based dialysis care, the company expects to gain leadership position in the growing dialysis market which it projects to exceed $12 billion in United States alone

Other investors in the funding round included the world’s biggest asset manager BlackRock, Eldridge, the investment firm helmed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Todd Boehly, investment firm Sands Capital, private equity firm Segulah Medical and Monashee Investment Management LLC, among others.

Existing investors including Wellington Partners, btov, Seroba Life Sciences and The Grands also participated in the funding round.

Lee Hathaway, partner and co-head of healthcare at Glenview Capital, will join Quanta’s board, the company said, along with Robert Ghenchev, a senior partner at Novo Holdings.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Device#Mln#Hedge Fund#Glenview Capital#Novo Holdings#Los Angeles Dodgers#Sands Capital#Segulah Medical#Wellington Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

United States $30 Billion Vaccines Market To 2027 Featuring Pfizer, Merck, Grifols, Sanofi Pasteur, Seqirus, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Dynavax Technologies

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Vaccines Market Size, Top 45 Vaccines Brand In-Depth Analysis, Trends, Shares, Insights, and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United States vaccines market size is projected to touch the figures of USD 30 Billion by 2027.
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

How to unlock the value of existing medical device inventories

As patient care continues to transition to nonacute sites, many health systems are struggling to meet the change in medical equipment demands across the care continuum. One reason for this challenge is a lack of visibility and inaccurate medical equipment inventories. To understand how healthcare organizations can gain visibility into their true asset inventories, Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke with two experts about the value of clinical asset informatics:
Noblesville, INWISH-TV

Medical device maker begins Noblesville expansion

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Noblesville-based medical device manufacturer has broken ground on its corporate headquarters expansion. Nexxt Spine LLC says the new space will provide expanded capabilities for surgeon training and education and double manufacturing capacity. Nexxt Spine, which designs and manufactures products for the surgical treatment...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

Former medical device exec joins Surna as CFO

BOULDER — Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry, has hired R. Brian Knaley to serve as the company’s new treasurer and chief financial officer. Book your ad in the 2021 Economic Profile & Market Facts publication. The 2020 edition was recently awarded...
Brooklyn Park, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Brooklyn Park medical device maker raises $126M through IPO

CVRx Inc., the Brooklyn Park-based medical device maker, went public on Wednesday, raising $126 million. The shares were priced at $18 for the initial public offering. When they started trading late morning on the Nasdaq market, they were sharply higher and closed at $28 — one of the stronger debuts among a dozen or so other companies that also completed IPOs on Wednesday.
Economythepaypers.com

Transmit Security raises USD 543 mln in Series A funding

Transmit Security, a US-based startup which aims to rid the world of passwords, has raised USD 543 million in Series A funding. The funding round was led by Insight Partners and General Atlantic, with additional investment from Cyberstarts, Geodesic, SYN Ventures, Vintage, and Artisanal Ventures. Transmit Security said it has...
Medical & Biotechrubbernews.com

Companies report value for medical device applications

PAWTUCKET, R.I.—Testing by a pair of suppliers to the medical device industry has "demonstrated a strong, chemical-resistant bond between thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) and a clear copolyester substrate known for its toughness and chemical resistance," they said. Eastman Chemical Co. and Teknor Apex Co. conducted the 90-degree peel testing that showed...
Economymassdevice.com

Medical device startup Indago raises $10M, changes name

Indago announced today that it completed a $10 million financing round and changed its name to Lazurite Holdings. Cleveland-based Lazurite said in a news release that the $10 million raised in a convertible note round of financing will be used to complete the pre-submission testing of the ArthoFree wireless camera system before submitting the device for FDA clearance.
Health Servicesmobihealthnews.com

Quanta scores $245M to improve dialysis care, AlayaCare closes $225M Series D to expand home healthcare offerings and more digital health fundings

Quanta, a medtech company for dialysis care, has scored a whopping $245 million in its oversubscribed and upsized Series D funding round. Glenview Capital and Novo Holdings co-led the round. Other participating investors include BlackRock, Eldridge, Sands Capital, Millennium, Monashee Investment Management, Puhua Capital, Segulah Medical and Ancora, Orlando Health, Wellington Partners, btov, Seroba Life Sciences, and The Grands.
Economymassdevice.com

Quanta Dialysis Technologies raises $245M for portable hemodialysis system

Alcester, England/Beverly, Mass.-based Quanta touted the financing as the largest private funding round for a dialysis device company in history, according to a news release. “We are delighted to attract such a strong syndicate of investors, which represents a clear vote of confidence in our innovative approach to dialysis treatment,” Quanta CEO John E. Milad said in the release. “Everybody knows that dialysis care must improve. For this to happen, providers and physicians need products that allow greater flexibility to bring dialysis directly to the patient, while simplifying complexity and reducing the overall cost of care. Our small, simple-to-use, and powerful dialysis system SC+ is positioned to help transform kidney care. The funding we are announcing today will allow us to accelerate our emergence as a significant force in this market.”
Healthmedicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

The cultural shift to smart manufacturing for medical devices

Medical device manufacturers are experiencing unprecedented challenges. With the global pandemic negatively impacting markets, they are under pressure to produce increasingly complex products, quicker and at lower cost. To remain competitive in this marketplace, manufacturers must move towards smart manufacturing to increase innovation and enhance processes. To take significant, actionable...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cybersecurity startup Illumio raises $225 million, valued at about $2.8 billion

(Reuters) - Illumio said on Thursday it raised $225 million in a funding round led by private equity firm Thoma Bravo that valued the cybersecurity startup at $2.75 billion. The pandemic has driven up venture capital investments into the cybersecurity space, as businesses increasingly turn to firms like Illumio to tackle the digital security challenges brought on by their shift to remote work.
Cell PhonesHealthcare IT News

Overcoming the dangerous issue of medical device ‘alarm fatigue’

Hospital clinicians are all too familiar with the distracting and stress-inducing issue of excessive alarms. A study published in the BMJ, found that too many non-urgent alarms from medical devices can endanger patient care by desensitising clinicians and leading to ‘alarm-fatigue’. This problem was experienced at the University Children’s Hospital...
Businessbiospace.com

Avania Acquires IMARC, Global Medical Device CRO

BILTHOVEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Avania, a leading global medical technology CRO, today announced its acquisition of IMARC, a highly respected medical device CRO headquartered in Strongsville, Ohio and providing service throughout the United States. IMARC brings more than two decades of full-service clinical research oversight to its clients, including monitoring, auditing, safety, data management, and training.
Economyarcamax.com

Device makers have funneled billions to orthopedic surgeons who use their products

Dr. Kingsley R. Chin was little more than a decade out of Harvard Medical School when sales of his spine surgical implants took off. Chin has patented more than 40 pieces of such hardware, including doughnut-shaped plastic cages, titanium screws and other products used to repair spines — generating $100 million for his company SpineFrontier, according to government officials.