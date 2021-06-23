Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Unauthorized COVID-19 drugs bound for Mexico seized by U.S. authorities - WSJ

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

June 23 (Reuters) - Federal authorities have seized at U.S. airports unauthorized versions of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir destined for distribution in Mexico, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Versions of antiviral remdesivir, without licenses from the drug's manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc, were arriving in the United States by plane from Bangladesh and India, the newspaper said on.wsj.com/3qmelbH.

They were being smuggled by individuals to Mexico for patients willing to pay top dollar for the drugs, the report added, citing people familiar with the investigation.

In recent months, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have captured more than 100 shipments that they referred to U.S. Department of Homeland Security special agents for further investigation, according to the report. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Peter Graff)

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Drugs#Gilead Sciences Inc#U S#Covid 19#The Wall Street Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico reports 5,879 new cases of COVID-19, 177 more deaths

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Friday reported 5,879 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 177 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,531,229 infections and 233,425 deaths. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60% higher than the official count.
Public HealthFronteras Desk

COVID-19 Vaccines From U.S. Rolled Out In Sonora, Mexico

Health officials in Mexico are beginning to administer a coronavirus vaccine to people in the neighboring state of Sonora. Sonoran health officials said Thursday that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was being put in the arms of folks in western Sonora cities like the border town of Sonoyta and Rocky Point. Then crews will work their way east and make it available to people in Nogales and then in cities across from Cochise County such as Agua Prieta.
ImmigrationPosted by
NBC News

Drug smuggling surges at U.S.-Mexico border

Fentanyl being pushed through the desert around El Paso is up more than 355 percent compared to last year, according to Border Patrol. DEA sources tell NBC News cartels are increasingly producing the drug themselves with raw and unregulated materials from China.
Laredo, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Border Patrol Officers Seize Heroin Worth Over $1.3 Million From U.S. Citizen Traveling From Mexico

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized heroin in one enforcement action that totaled more than $1.3 million in street value. “Drug smugglers will go to extreme lengths to ensure their illegal contraband avoids detection,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Fortunately, our frontline officers employ an array of high-tech tools, canines and inspections experience which helps CBP interdict dangerous drugs and aids in the prosecution of drug traffickers.”
PharmaceuticalsGenetic Engineering News

Seven Up-and-Coming COVID-19 Drugs

Thanks to unprecedented development speed and mostly strong safety and efficacy data, vaccines have dominated the response to COVID-19. But ending the pandemic will also require development of numerous therapeutics. Seven COVID-19 drugs have shown promise recently. Positive signs include the accumulation of encouraging data, participation in the Accelerating COVID-19...
Medical & Biotechfoxwilmington.com

FDA authorizes Roche drug for severely ill COVID-19 patients

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval to Roche’s Actemra (tocilizumab) to boost outcomes among hospitalized COVID-19 patients receiving oxygen and steroid medications. Data from clinical trials among over 5,600 hospitalized patients indicated infusions, in addition to routine care, cut patients’ length of hospital stay and reduced the risk...
U.S. PoliticsBangor Daily News

US officials authorize the use of antibody-drug to help COVID-19 patients

WASHINGTON — U.S. health officials have granted emergency use for another antibody-drug to help hospitalized patients with the most dangerous cases of COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday it authorized the drug Actemra from Roche for hospitalized patients who are already receiving steroid drugs, oxygen and other measures to fight COVID-19.
Medical & BiotechPhramalive.com

U.S. approves Roche drug for emergency use against severe Covid-19

(Reuters) – U.S. health regulators have approved Roche’s (ROG.S) arthritis drug Actemra for emergency use to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, giving an extra boost to a medicine that was already allowed to be administered on compassionate grounds. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it had issued...
Public Safetybiospace.com

Customs Officers Seize Illicit Remdesivir Treatments Bound for Mexico

Crisis has a way of opening doors of opportunity for fraud around the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought not only a fresh slew of financial schemes, but pharmaceutical fraud as well. The latest bust in the U.S. reports federal agents seizing unauthorized versions of Gilead’s remdesivir, marketed as Veklury,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

U.S. administers 330.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

July 4 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 330,604,253 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning and distributed 383,068,740 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 329,970,551 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Farmington, NMPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Mexico With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 33.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of July 1. More than 598,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 3.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending July 1. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

These Four States are Sending Law Enforcement to the Mexico Border Amid Surge in Migration

Amid the surge in migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, at least four states have recently pledged to send their own law enforcement officers to assist at the border. Florida became the latest state to join the effort, announcing Friday it would send 50 police officers to Texas. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement that "America's border security crisis impacts every state and every American."
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Russia reports 24,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deaths

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Russia reported 24,353 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 6,557 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,635,294. The government coronavirus task force said 654 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Santa Fe County, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico adds two COVID-19 deaths

New Mexico's coronavirus counts continue to fall, but the state on Tuesday added two deaths to its list. Department of Health officials said the state added just 55 COVID-19 cases, but they reported the deaths of a man in his 80s from Bernalillo County and a woman in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
Public Healthwsau.com

China to keep COVID-19 border restrictions for another year – WSJ

(Reuters) – China is planning to keep its pandemic border restrictions in place for at least another year over worries of emergence of new variants and a calendar of sensitive events, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The provisional timeline of the second...