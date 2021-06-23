Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Career fair held today at Tulsa Expo Square

By FOX23.com News Staff
 12 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is hosting a career fair at the Tulsa Expo Square - River Spirit Expo on June 23 to provide employers a chance to connect with those looking for employment opportunities.

Doors open to veterans at 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. to the general public and close at 4 p.m.

Those looking for employment opportunities are encouraged to register at http://regpack.com/reg/oesc21.

Employers can register to participate in the event at http://regpack.com/reg/OESC.

©2021 Cox Media Group

