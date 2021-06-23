Cancel
Wisconsin State

Barry Alvarez says Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard has his 'full support' after players' criticisms surface

By Colten Bartholomew
madison
 12 days ago

Outgoing University of Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said he fully backs men’s basketball coach Greg Gard in wake of the State Journal’s report on players expressing their issues with Gard during a February meeting. Alvarez — who’s set to retire June 30 — said in a statement he was...

madison.com
College SportsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Secret recording reveals rift between Badgers seniors and basketball coach Greg Gard

The Wisconsin State Journal found itself with quite a story in Tuesday's digital and print editions, reporting that an anonymous emailer sent the paper a 37-minute audio file from a secretly recorded meeting between Badgers men's basketball seniors and coaches in February in which players aired grievances about the season and particularly head coach Greg Gard.
College Sportsdoorcountydailynews.com

Gard, Alvarez respond to criticisms over Tuesday controversy

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team was circled with drama that came to public light on Tuesday. After a partial recording of a closed-door meeting between seven seniors in the program as well as coaches, particularly head coach Greg Gard, was made public, both Gard and Barry Alvarez confronted the issue that had many outspoken. While there is no indication of who recorded the meeting without the head coach's knowledge, a portion of the meeting in which the players aired their grievances with the program was released to a media outlet. The meeting is reported to have lasted over two hours, but just a thirty-seven-minute clip was sent out. The situation had enough reaction that the University of Wisconsin Basketball released statements from the Head Coach and outgoing Athletic Director. The statements through the team's Twitter page can be found below.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Secret recording has Wisconsin seniors criticizing Gard

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s seniors were critical of coach Greg Gard during a late-season team meeting that was secretly recorded and later sent to a newspaper. The Wisconsin State Journal says it received a 37-minute audio file this week of a Feb. 19 team meeting that included seven senior players, Gard and three assistant coaches. The newspaper said it received the recording from an anonymous email account and that it included only a portion of the actual meeting.
Wisconsin Statemadison

Wisconsin men’s basketball seniors confronted Greg Gard in secretly recorded meeting. Here’s what they said

Time was running out on the 2020-21 University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team when its large group of veteran players asked to meet with coach Greg Gard and his staff. UW had dropped a double-digit decision at home to Iowa the previous night, leaving only four games remaining in the regular season. It had been a disappointing campaign for a team that began the year ranked No. 7 in the country, but the Badgers still felt like there was time to salvage the season.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
FanSided

Wisconsin Basketball: Player meeting with Gard recorded

The Wisconsin basketball team is coming off of a tough 2020 season where expectations for the senior-led team were sky-high. The Badgers finished 18-13 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten Conference. They were ousted by the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Today, Jim Polzin...
Wisconsin Statemadcitysportszone.com

Issues between Wisconsin seniors and coach Greg Gard surface in leaked audio from private meeting

Wisconsin’s 2020-21 basketball season did not go as planned on the court and it appears to have been just as rocky off of it. In audio leaked from a meeting during the season that was first sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and later posted to YouTube, the Badgers seven seniors can be heard telling coach Greg Gard their issues with him, which include them feeling he doesn’t care about them as people and that he doesn’t have their backs.
Wisconsin Statesaturdaytradition.com

Incoming Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh reiterates support for Greg Gard

Soon-to-be Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh is supporting basketball coach Greg Gard following the release a secretly-recorded conversation between the coach and several seniors. The meeting, which was recorded without players’ knowledge, included several direct criticisms of Gard’s coaching style and how the last year was handled. Despite the revelation,...