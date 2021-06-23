Cancel
Back to work? Why your next office could be a soundproof pod

By Kalev Aasmae
ZDNet
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Spring 2017, 43-year-old Endrus Arge was forced to take time off from the office furniture company that he had founded almost two decades earlier due to illness. While confined to his home, Arge began brainstorming ideas for improving the traditional office environment. He'd always noticed the lack of flexibility that office spaces provided, particularly when it came to meeting spaces: a better alternative to static rooms, Arge thought, would be to have modular, soundproof meeting 'pods' that could sit within any open-plan office and offer privacy and convenience to those who needed it.

Related
JobsHuffingtonPost

Here's Why Your Next Work Meeting Should Not Be A Zoom Call

Since the pandemic hit, videoconferencing has become the de facto way many of us interact with each other online for work. There’s a prevailing assumption in many workplaces that our co-workers need to see our face for us to connect and listen to each other best. But not so fast....
LifestylePosted by
TechRadar

Last minute Prime Day office deals could enhance your home working experience

How has your home office experience treated you during the past year? If the TechRadar team has learned anything from the home working experience, it's that having the right combination of desk, chair, and laptop makes all the difference in the world. Being comfortable with your surroundings helps to emulate the office experience – and it sure beats trying to work from your kitchen counter on a stool.
Electronicsaccountingtoday.com

Ted on Tech: Back to work — are your printers ready?

Last time around, I discussed whether it was time to upgrade the PC equipment you use in your WFA (work-from-anywhere) office. This time, I’d like to look at the printer or printers you have in your remote office. When the pandemic struck, many of you had printers that were designed...
SoftwareeWeek

Microsoft’s Windows 11 Could Mean More Work for your IT Staff

New product announcements from Microsoft are starting to look a like what you expect from Apple. Sleek new virtual backgrounds, a strident tone, the use of the word “beautiful” every few seconds, but few specific details. If you watch Microsoft’s product announcement, you’ll see how the new windows in Windows...
ElectronicsT3.com

Why eBay should be your first stop for your next device purchase

At T3 we're suckers for top quality gadgets and appliances, but kitting your home out with the best tech can be tough on the wallet… and it's not great for the planet either. Rather than opting for a less fully featured alternative from a cheaper brand, another option is to head to eBay. There you'll find a wide range of refurbished devices, including a Certified Refurbished selection that removes all the risk from buying not-quite-new.
ElectronicsEntrepreneur

Work Seamlessly From Anywhere with This Portable Dual Monitor

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. Despite the fact that 81 percent of working professionals don't want to return...
Economyarcamax.com

Remote work is losing its luster, and employers are calling people back to the office

After months of keeping employees at home to dodge COVID-19, many companies are concluding that the best place for most of their workers is back at the office. The pandemic proved that people don’t need to sit in the office full time, but employers are bringing people back on at least flexible schedules, shattering the illusion of a workplace revolution that leaves most people signing on from home.
GermanyDaily Beast

Your Next Uber Could Have Wings

That’s the elevator pitch behind a new start-up craze. A growing number of companies all over the world are taking an old concept—tiny airplanes—and pairing it with the much newer concepts of electric propulsion and the app-based rideshare. If the combo works, you might soon have another way of getting...
Economymarketplace.org

Why you might not want to rush back into the office

After more than a year of remote work, some employers have begun ushering employees back into the office and more plan to do so in the coming months — at times against the wishes of employees themselves, some who would rather quit than return to their desks. But the rush...
EconomyThrive Global

Why Your Workforce Doesn’t Believe Your Office Reopening Plans

We’ve heard a lot of speculation in recent months from business leaders and media outlets on what the global “return to work” is going to look like. But if we’re just going back to work now, what have we been doing for the past year?. Many of us who have...
EntertainmentWallpaper*

Creatives connect with American hardwood

For more than 25 years, the American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) has been building a distinctive and creative brand for US hardwoods. Now two new books build on its mission to inspire creatives and consumers alike to connect with its sustainable materials. By demonstrating the performance and aesthetic potential of...
RetailPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought Any of These Products on Amazon, Stop Using Them Immediately

Amazon is beloved worldwide for its fast service and wide array of products, supplying customers with everything from gaming systems to groceries at the touch of a button. However, if you've bought three products in particular from the retail giant, experts say you should stop using them immediately due to the serious safety threat they may present. Read on to discover which Amazon-exclusive products are being recalled and what you should do if you have them at home.