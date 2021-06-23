Back to work? Why your next office could be a soundproof pod

In Spring 2017, 43-year-old Endrus Arge was forced to take time off from the office furniture company that he had founded almost two decades earlier due to illness. While confined to his home, Arge began brainstorming ideas for improving the traditional office environment. He'd always noticed the lack of flexibility that office spaces provided, particularly when it came to meeting spaces: a better alternative to static rooms, Arge thought, would be to have modular, soundproof meeting 'pods' that could sit within any open-plan office and offer privacy and convenience to those who needed it.