For the vast majority of users, this is the best Chromebook around, with the best price ever. Ah, I love the smell of Prime Day Chromebook deals in the morning — it smells like freshly-saved Benjamins and the sweetness of never having to troubleshoot your mom's computer ever again. There are quite a few deals out there to sift through, but one stands above the rest, giving you plenty of power and portability at its best price ever: the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook.