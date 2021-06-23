Town Cuts the Ribbon On DPW Renovation/Addition But Says It Will Be Back Within A Decade For A New Facility
Photo: The ribbon cutting at the DPW renovation and addition with Highway Division Director Mike Santoro doing the honors. After decades of “inhuman working conditions,” the day finally came that employees at the Department of Public Work have a place worthy of their hard work as the town officially opened the newly renovated building and addition which has been in operation for a couple of months.belmontonian.com