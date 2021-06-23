Caring for kids during COVID and beyond: Always know your favorite dinosaur and princess

What the pandemic has taught us about properly raising puppies. When COVID-19 hit the scene, the entire world was awash in uncertainty. We didn’t know where it came from, what it was going to do to us, and how to really fight it. Today, we have quite a bit of clarity on all of those things as well as the added benefit of being able to look in the rearview mirror at what we did right and what we did wrong. This goes for how we handled our dogs during the pandemic as well.