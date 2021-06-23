Caring for kids during COVID and beyond: Always know your favorite dinosaur and princess
Children are still waiting for their COVID vaccines and making their way to joy where they can find it. And I'm here to make the case for triceratops. A few days ago, I had an online appointment with a patient. Because I’m a pediatrician, my patient was a young boy. As I was wrapping things up, I concluded as I usually do, by asking whether there was anything more they would like to discuss. The boy smiled in the way small children sometimes do when they’re feeling shy, and whispered something to his mother. She smiled, too, and told me he wanted to talk about dinosaurs.www.milforddailynews.com