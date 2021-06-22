Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes criminal justice bills, legislation to protect dogs, teach kids about domestic violence
HEIDI PÉREZ-MORENO & FARAH ELTOHAMY, The Texas Tribune. Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed 20 bills that were passed during this year’s legislative session, including two criminal justice priorities of the House speaker, legislation that would have banned tethering dogs outside with heavy chains and a bill that would have required students to be taught about the perils of domestic violence.www.sanmarcosrecord.com