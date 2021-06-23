Bill strengthening county agriculture boards advances in Assembly
NEW JERSEY – Legislation to add alternate members to county agriculture development boards was cleared by an Assembly panel Tuesday. Sponsored by Assemblyman Parker Space, the bill (A1565) requires one alternate member to represent the general public and the other to be actively engaged in farming. The two new members serve a term of four years and will participate in discussions, and vote if a member is absent or cannot vote.wrnjradio.com