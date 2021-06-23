Warm-water fly fishing requires a new set of skills
The first time my dad handed me a fly rod, I was about 10. Wisely, he didn’t tie on a Quill Gordon and leave me alone on the Fly Fishing Only section. From backyard casting at garbage can lids, I progressed to swinging salted minnows in the current like they were streamers, then moved on to wading beyond the cattails and casting back toward the weed line for bluegills. Before I ever felt a trout strike a fly, I was bringing panfish and rock bass fillets home for my mom to fry up for dinner.www.gazettextra.com