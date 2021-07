Hard to imagine when The Young Ones were appalling everyone over the age of thirty that one of its major players would go on to be delivering essays on the Third Programme, but that’s what we’re getting this week, after every night Ade will be reflecting on moments from his life and career in seemingly a very thoughtful and modest fashion. Later on this week he’ll be talking about the early days of the Comic Strip and his relationship with cigarettes, but tonight it’s memories of a Yorkshire childhood and a not very happy time at boarding school.