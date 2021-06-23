Cancel
Minnesota DNR warns that black bears will become especially bold in pursuit of food

Janesville Gazette
Minnesota conservation officials are concerned that dry conditions around the state will embolden black bears seeking food from dumpsters, cabins and even homes. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wildlife biologist Andrew Tri, the agency's acting bear project leader, pointed to "our dry conditions this spring and in some places a killing frost right at the peak of blueberry flowering season" for creating the potential for a less than fruitful supply of natural food for bears later this year.

www.gazettextra.com
