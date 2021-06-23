Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

White People Are Using “Woke” Wrong—on Both Sides of the Aisle

By Rachelle Hampton, Madison Malone Kircher
Slate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe word woke is all over our phones, our TV screens, and even the campaign trail, but do people actually know what it means? On Saturday’s episode of ICYMI, Slate’s podcast about internet culture, co-hosts Rachelle Hampton and Madison Malone Kircher—building on the work of journalists like Vox’s Aja Romano—explained how the earliest usages of woke date back to the early 20th century and the idea of Black people “keeping their eyes open” to the realities of white supremacist violence. “Stay woke” continued as a warning call to other Black Americans through the music of people like Erykah Badu and Childish Gambino, and as a rallying cry through the Ferguson protests, until it started to enter mainstream and lose its original meaning. In this transcript, which has been edited and condensed for clarity, they discuss how white people on both the left and the right developed a misunderstanding of the word woke and spread that version online—and how the same thing is now happening with “critical race theory.”

slate.com
Community Policy
View All 219 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Childish Gambino
Person
Matt Mcgorry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#The White People#Black Americans#Icymi#Slate#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Pepsi
Related
SocietyWashington Times

‘Please stop talking about Black people and White people’

Something that few people appear to be willing to say. But yet, something almost everyone believes. Please stop talking about “White” people and “Black” people. Millions of us just don’t care what color you are. This racist nonsense is destroying America. Please stop saying that “White people don’t see Black...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Of course ‘white privilege’ exists – you can even see it in the playground

A parliamentary report has blamed the use of the term “white privilege” for contributing to the “neglect” of white working-class children in the education system. Some MPs on the Education Select Committee have branded the term “politically divisive”, suggesting it may undermine school commitments to equality if they use it.There is, it appears, an attempt to erase the phrase – to portray it as harmful, to claim (as the committee’s six Conservative members who voted the majority report through have claimed) that it is “alienating” to disadvantaged white communities. But surely this is a straw man argument. Call it something...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Pat Robertson calls critical race theory an ‘evil’ urging Black people to take ‘whip handle’ against whites

Televangelist Pat Robertson is generating controversy after calling critical race theory (CRT), an academic discipline that examines the effects of racism on legal and cultural institutions, a “monstrous evil” which encourages Black people to take the “whip handle” away from white people.The 91-year-old Mr Robertson said on CBN’s 700 Club earlier this week that, according to his understanding of CRT, “people of colour have been oppressed by the white people and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and therefore the people of colour have to rise up and overtake...
Societymediaite.com

Washington Post Runs Video Encouraging White People To Go Through a ‘Period Of Deep Shame’ and Join ‘White Accountability Groups’

On the most recent installment of The Washington Post’s video series, The New Normal, guests on the show encourage White people to join “White accountability groups” and experience a “period of deep shame” while “acknowledging the harm our ancestors have caused.”. “In this episode,” said host Nicole Ellis, “We’re tackling...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Jason Whitlock calls for 'racist' and 'offensive' George Floyd statues to be torn down: 'Harmful to black people'

Sports journalist Jason Whitlock labeled recently erected statues paying tribute to George Floyd as “racist” and called for the “offensive” statues to be “torn down immediately.”. “The deification of George Floyd harms black people and America,” Whitlock wrote in a Tuesday column. “George Floyd was a victim — of his...
SocietyPost-Bulletin

Letter: Critical Race Theory is wrong on both sides

Critical Race Theory: Both sides are right; both sides are wrong. Can't we meet in the middle?. To those fighting to keep schools from including facts about the treatment of slaves, indigenous peoples, and others – You are wrong to hide the truth from our youth. But you are right to say that we should be proud of what was accomplished during the formation of our country and proud of the people who accomplished this.
SocietySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Criticisms of the slogan Black Lives Matter show how important it is

Black Lives Matter arose in response to the violence inflicted upon the black community. It is a statement of the obvious: Black Lives Matter. And there is the implied: So stop murdering us. The white community has long acted as if they don’t think Black Lives Matter. True to form, the response of much of the white community to BLM has been predictably negative, ranging from denial that racism exists, to the defensive, “All Lives Matter,” to claims that BLM is a terrorist organization. And that response is an abject rejection of the idea that white people make the lives of black people difficult and risky. So, it’s ironic that white rejection of the simple statement that Black Lives Matter so clearly illustrates the need for the white acceptance of that statement. Black Lives Matter.
Educationcitizensjournal.us

Telling Black Children They’re ‘Permanently Oppressed’ Is Racist, Mom Says In Condemnation Of Critical Race Theory

A mother gave a speech to the Florida State Board of Education on Thursday criticizing critical race theory and demanding it be removed from the classroom. Keisha King, a mother from Duval County, called it “unacceptable” to emphasize racial differences 100 years after the Tulsa riots at a public meeting of the Florida State Board of Education. The board voted unanimously at the meeting in favor of an amendment to ban critical race theory in classrooms, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Societystudyfinds.org

White men who grew up with a Black neighbor more likely to be Democrats

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Neighbors can be a big part of a person’s life. Some people probably see them more than their own family members at times. Now, researchers at Harvard University say who we live next door to can even influence our political leanings. Their study finds white men who grow up with at least one African-American neighbor are more likely to be Democrats later on.
SocietyBET

'Who Gon' Tell Her?': Black Twitter Drags White Journalist For Saying Sha'Carri Richardson's Hair And Nails Are Signs Of Steroid Use

"Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn’t know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use," Lehmann, who runs Quillette, tweeted. She doubled down on her bad take with another one, about Florence Griffith Joyner: "Flo Jo, obvious drug user, had the nails. She died in her sleep at age 38 because that’s what a lifetime of drug use does to the body (and why it’s supposed to be banned from elite sports)."
SocietyWicked Local

COLUMN: Anti-Black Lives Matter propaganda on my porch

To the person who put anti-anti-racist propaganda on my porch, I don’t know who you are, but I wish I did so I could talk with you personally. I’d like to learn why you would leave a 50-page pamphlet attacking the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on the porch of someone with a Black Lives Matter yard sign.
Books & LiteratureKankakee Daily Journal

MAREK: When neither side is right or wrong

I have become an avid reader of a fiction writer by the name of Harlan Coben. He has written numerous books, and I have been slowly working my way through this rather long list. Rather than quickly devour them, I space them out and read other writers and topics so that I still have a book or two of his unread.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

TikTok video shows woman allowing builders to carry on working at wrong house – but not everyone’s convinced

A woman has shared a building blunder after workers apparently turned up at her house by mistake – and she decided to let them continue with the work. TikToker Chloe posted a series of videos about the mix-up, after the workers allegedly turned up “at the wrong house.”In the first video, which you can watch in full here, she shows the large truck in her front drive as it pours out an enormous pile of stones out of the back.As the fiasco unfolds, Chloe says: “You’ve got the wrong house! You have the wrong house! Oh no, you have the...