Thelma & Louise stage musical in the works

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA musical based on Thelma & Louise, the Oscar-winning 1991 film starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, is in preparation, it has emerged. The film’s writer, Callie Khouri, told the Hollywood Reporter at a 30th anniversary screening that the project was in its “very early stages”. “We’ve got a book and we’ve got music but because of the pandemic, we haven’t all been together in a very, very long time. So, it’s still in its nascent stages, but it’s very promising.”

