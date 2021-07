If you’ve ever been to the Nintendo Store in Tokyo or have seen its blissful photographs on social media, you are probably familiar with four large statues of some of their most iconic characters: Mario, Link, Isabelle, and the original Inkling Girl from Splatoon. Zelda fans would likely point out that this Link doesn’t seem to be from any timeline in particular, but we love him anyway. Now, you can bring home a part of the Tokyo Store, too.