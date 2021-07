Marilyn Manson has agreed to hand himself in to Los Angeles police on an active arrest warrant related to an alleged assault in 2019. It is claimed that the musician, real name Brian Warner, spat at and shot snot at a videographer during a live concert. The warrant was issued in May in Gilford, New Hampshire, after Manson failed to answer charges against him. He faces two counts of class A misdemeanour simple assault, police said. Officials said Manson’s lawyers have agreed for the 52-year-old to turn himself in on the warrant in Los Angeles. Gilford police chief Anthony Bean...