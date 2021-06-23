‘Knockout Blonde’: First Trailer For Doc Series About The Journey Of Transgender Boxing Promoter Kellie Maloney
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for Knockout Blonde, the five-part documentary series about transgender boxing promoter Kellie Maloney, former manager of Lennox Lewis. The Verdi Productions and Art Factory Films production charts the journey of Maloney and her struggles working in the world of boxing as a woman trapped in a man’s body. For years Kellie struggled to conceal her gender conflict as she became one of the sport’s most successful boxing promoters, managing Lennox Lewis as he rose to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.deadline.com