With just over two weeks to go until its coverage of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Eurosport has announced record digital growth for the first half of 2021. Eurosport.com attracted more than 50 million unique visitors in June 2021, serving fans around the world with the latest sports news, scores and features. Representing a peak in monthly visitors so far this year, this nearly doubles the peak monthly users seen in 2020 and is a 75 per cent rise vs its 2019 peak.