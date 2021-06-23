Cancel
Indianola, IA

Registration Still Available for Iowa Technology Roadshow

By Andrew Swadner
Those interested in learning more about technology and how Iowa is progressing towards the future can attend the Iowa Technology Roadshow in Indianola tomorrow. The forum will feature business executives discussing and taking questions on software product development, cybersecurity, manufacturing technology, and 5G and cell signals. The Iowa Technology Roadshow is sponsored by USCellular, and will take place at the National Balloon Classic Sponsor Building tomorrow at 9am. The roadshow is free to attend, however registration is required. Find more information about registration below.

