India: Voot to stream Maratha Cricket League T20

This year has been remarkable in many ways for Indian startups. To begin with, India produced 15 unicorns in the first six months of 2021 compared with 11 unicorns in the whole of 2020. The total unicorn tally has now crossed 50 in the 10-year-old ecosystem. Money continued to pour into new-age technology enabled ideas to the tune of $7.8 billion in first half of this year against an average $10 billion in the last three years. At this rate, India may manage to get more than 100 unicorns by 2023. More interestingly, it brings to the fore the decade-old question of the ultimate litmus test: when will these startups come out with their IPOs? As per information available in the public domain, Paytm, Zomato, Policybazaar and PharmEasy are expected to hit the market anytime in second half of this financial year.