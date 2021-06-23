India: Voot to stream Maratha Cricket League T20
Indian video streaming platform, Voot, has associated with India’s first cricket reality show, Maratha Cricket League T20, as its exclusive streaming partner. With a goal to captivate viewers and sports enthusiasts, Maratha Cricket League T20 will bring forth the country’s most loved sport in a fresh avatar. In association with Voot, the ‘talent hunt reality show’ cricket league aims at providing a platform to the undiscovered cricketing talent across the country.advanced-television.com