Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

India: Voot to stream Maratha Cricket League T20

Advanced Television
 13 days ago

Indian video streaming platform, Voot, has associated with India’s first cricket reality show, Maratha Cricket League T20, as its exclusive streaming partner. With a goal to captivate viewers and sports enthusiasts, Maratha Cricket League T20 will bring forth the country’s most loved sport in a fresh avatar. In association with Voot, the ‘talent hunt reality show’ cricket league aims at providing a platform to the undiscovered cricketing talent across the country.

advanced-television.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Indian Cricket#Cricket Field#Squarecut Sports#Ott#Maratha Cricket League#The Mcl T20#Viacom18 Digital Ventures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportstucsonpost.com

Cricketing world reminisces India's 1983 World Cup win

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams recalled India's historic maiden World Cup victory against West Indies on this day 38 years ago. "OnThisDay in 1983: A historic day for the Indian cricket as the...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

T20 World Cup moved from India to UAE and Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The men’s Twenty20 World Cup has been moved from India to the United Arab Emirates and Oman because of the coronavirus pandemic. India will remain the host of the event scheduled from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14, the International Cricket Council said in a statement on Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Indian cricket bowls toward financial big leagues

MUMBAI, June 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indian cricket is batting to cross the boundary. One of America’s top sports investors has agreed to buy a piece of the Rajasthan Royals in a deal that edges the team, and the fast and flashy Indian Premium League, closer to securing an international sporting crown.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Sportico

RedBird Capital Buys Rajasthan Royals Stake as Cricket Streaming Booms

RedBird Capital is buying a 15% stake in the Rajasthan Royals, a founding club of the India Premier League of Twenty20 cricket. The deal is believed to be the first in which an institutional investor has been approved to buy into the IPL, giving RedBird a stake in a sport booming in popularity ahead of a media rights deal expected to generate billions of dollars for the league.
Sportsatlantanews.net

Shafali youngest cricketer to play in all formats for India

Bristol [UK], June 27 (ANI): Teen sensation Shafali Verma on Sunday became the youngest Indian cricketer to make her debut in all three formats after she was named in the playing XI for the first ODI against England. Skipper Mithali Raj presented Shafali with a cap before the match. The...
Sports94.3 Jack FM

Cricket-NZ prevail in gripping final against India to claim WTC title

SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) -New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title, beating India by eight wickets in tense final at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. The weather-disrupted final marked the culmination of a two-year cycle of the WTC, which was launched in 2019 to create test cricket’s pinnacle...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

T20 Cricket World Cup moved to UAE and Oman, ICC confirms

The Twenty20 World Cup has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to the coronavirus situation in India, the cricket's world body confirmed on Tuesday. The tournament was originally meant to happen in India but it is emerging from a Covid-19 surge in April and May and experts fear a new wave of cases later this year.
Sportsomahanews.net

India's 2nd largest cricket stadium to be in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given a financial grant of Rs 100 crore to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) to build India's second-largest stadium in Jaipur. The construction work for the first phase of the stadium is likely to...
Middle Eastindianapolispost.com

Abu Dhabi Cricket planning on expansion

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 5 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has in recent times become the cricket hub with more and more matches being scheduled in the region and this has put a lot of pressure on three grounds -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. As a result, Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) has been expanded its operations and has thrown open Tolerance Oval, a floodlit, broadcast-ready stadium, with five playing surfaces.
WorldAdvanced Television

European Cricket Network joins Recast

European Cricket fans are now able to watch video content from European Cricket Network (ECN) thanks to its new partnership with Recast, the sports OTT platform. The ECN are the latest organisation to join Recast in a bid to maximise revenue generation through fan viewership whilst ensuring fans have affordable access to the content they want to watch. Thanks to Recast’s OTT solution now being available in over 60+ countries, fans across the globe will have access to content, whilst rights holders, like ECN, will be able to maximise their global reach and take advantage of untapped audiences.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Is the Rise Of Unicorns In India Sustainable?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This year has been remarkable in many ways for Indian startups. To begin with, India produced 15 unicorns in the first six months of 2021 compared with 11 unicorns in the whole of 2020. The total unicorn tally has now crossed 50 in the 10-year-old ecosystem. Money continued to pour into new-age technology enabled ideas to the tune of $7.8 billion in first half of this year against an average $10 billion in the last three years. At this rate, India may manage to get more than 100 unicorns by 2023. More interestingly, it brings to the fore the decade-old question of the ultimate litmus test: when will these startups come out with their IPOs? As per information available in the public domain, Paytm, Zomato, Policybazaar and PharmEasy are expected to hit the market anytime in second half of this financial year.
EconomyAdvanced Television

India upholds TRAI tariffs

India’s High Court says the government’s changes to TV ‘a la carte’ channel tariffs are fair, although it has ruled against some of the Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRAI) proposals. The TRAI proposals were mooted in January last year but faced numerous objections. The Bombay High Court ruled that the TRAI,...
Video Gamesesportsobserver.com

Krafton launches Battlegrounds Mobile India

James has been covering the video games industry for nearly 23 years. He currently serves as The Esports Observer's senior editor. APC by Schneider Electric on its investments in Brazilian esports. byVictor Frascarelli. July 6, 2021. After sponsoring the World Electronic Sports Games (WESG) tournament in Latin America, American electric...
WorldAdvanced Television

Viacom18 brings La Liga to India

Viacom18 Media, the Indian media conglomerate, has announced a deal with La Liga to bring the Spanish Football League exclusively to the Indian sub-continent for the next 3 years. Enabled and supported by Rise Worldwide, La Liga will air exclusively on MTV in India, along with select national and regional...
BusinessEntrepreneur

TWID Raises $2.5 Mn Funding Led By BEENEXT And Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Rewards-based payment network TWID (That’s What I Do) on Monday announced $2.5 million in funding led by BEENEXT and Surge, a rapid scale-up program by Sequoia Capital India for startups in India and Southeast Asia. The company is headquartered in both Singapore and India.
Technologythefastmode.com

India's Jio Taps Spirent Landslide to Validate 5G SA Core Network

Spirent Communications has announced a collaboration with Jio Platforms Limited to validate its cloud-native 5G standalone (SA) core network for real-world workloads and traffic conditions using Spirent Landslide. Jio Platforms, the technology division of Reliance Industries, delivers 4G and 5G solutions to customers across India and sees the deployment of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy