Pella School Board Approves Activity Fund Transfer

The Pella School Board approved a transfer of funds to cover losses incurred by activities due to COVID-19 restrictions this past academic year. Superintendent Greg Ebeling says the Iowa Legislature allowed relief for one year with one-time transfers from general fund resources to offset the impact closures, reduced schedules, and attendance guidelines issued had on programs. Ebeling says $40,000 was moved over to make the teams and fine arts programs whole, and he expects a much closer to normal year for all activities in 2021-22. Hear more about the latest with the Pella Community School District on Let’s Talk Pella.