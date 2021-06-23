5K Ruck Returns Before Pella Independence Day Activities

Members of American Legion Post 89 in Pella are once again organizing a 5K Ruck March to help collect donations for the Pella Community Food Shelf. David Robbins with the American Legion says an event will be held on Monday, July 5th at 8 a.m. at the Pella Memorial Building. Robbins says the Ruck March will have participants carrying a military grade backpack — with food donations, if they prefer, from the Pella Memorial building, past Central College, down the Volksweg Trail just past the 163 bridge, and back to downtown. He says one of the biggest goals of veterans organizations is to continue to serve their communities beyond the years of service given to the nation in the military. The 5K Ruck Food Drive is open to all to participate, with all food donations benefiting the Pella Food Shelf.