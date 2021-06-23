Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pella, IA

5K Ruck Returns Before Pella Independence Day Activities

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of American Legion Post 89 in Pella are once again organizing a 5K Ruck March to help collect donations for the Pella Community Food Shelf. David Robbins with the American Legion says an event will be held on Monday, July 5th at 8 a.m. at the Pella Memorial Building. Robbins says the Ruck March will have participants carrying a military grade backpack — with food donations, if they prefer, from the Pella Memorial building, past Central College, down the Volksweg Trail just past the 163 bridge, and back to downtown. He says one of the biggest goals of veterans organizations is to continue to serve their communities beyond the years of service given to the nation in the military. The 5K Ruck Food Drive is open to all to participate, with all food donations benefiting the Pella Food Shelf.

www.kniakrls.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Society
City
Pella, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Central College#American Legion Post 89#K Ruck March#The American Legion#K Ruck Food Drive#The Pella Food Shelf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...