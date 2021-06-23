Some Weird Stuff You Likely Never Knew about Popeye

A reunion hasn’t been ruled out when it comes to Freaks and Geeks, but Judd Apatow and Paul Feig are still hesitant to pull the trigger for a good reason; there’s really no need. The fervor of reunion shows has gripped viewers over the past year or so since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends have had their own reunions and while people felt one way or another about this there’s nothing to say that Freaks and Geeks would be the same. It’s easy to think that the former castmates could come together, in the same manner, to sit and tell stories of the first and only season of the show, but it’s hard to know if people would want to see this or if they would want the show to resume many years later for a single episode that may or may not be all that great. To be serious, it’s easy to think that not even bothering with this would be the best course of action since letting people keep their fond memories of the show would be a lot easier and it would be a lot more reasonable.