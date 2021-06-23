Cancel
Some Weird Stuff You Likely Never Knew about Popeye

TVOvermind
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s coming up on close to a century since the squinty-eyed, spinach-eating sailor that so many of us remember from our youth will be turning a century old, and while Popeye isn’t exactly the media icon he used to be, he’s still remembered fondly by many people. There are a few things about him though that a lot of people might not remember or know and some of them are pretty interesting. To start with, he wasn’t even a major character in the first newspaper cartoon he was placed in since Olive Oyl, her brother Castor and her boyfriend Ham Hands were the first to make it into this strip. But it wasn’t too long after that when Popeye’s potential was seen and he became a part of the group, while Castor and Ham Hands were kicked to the curb. Bluto would round out the main trio eventually, but after a while it was uncertain whether Bluto belonged to the people that continued with Popeye or not, so Brutus came into the picture, and at one point it was established that Bluto and Brutus were brothers, meaning that they would both torment Popeye.

