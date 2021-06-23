Cancel
Business

NEWS IN BRIEF

Arkansas Online
 13 days ago

Jake Nabholz will be the next chief executive officer of Nabholz Construction Co., founded 70 years ago by his grandfather, the company said in a news release Tuesday. Nabholz is a regional president for the company. Greg Williams, the company's CEO since 2014, will remain chairman of the Nabholz board...

Stephenville, TXyourstephenvilletx.com

Stephenville community news in brief

Prime Metal Buildings & Components seeks to fill 25+ openings at a job fair Wednesday, June 23 at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 910 S. Harbin Drive. Hiring managers will be conducting interviews on-site and will be prepared to hire on the spot. They are looking for welders/fitters, yard/shop hands,...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Other days

CONWAY -- Mark Huckaby, aged about 50, local butcher, today was said to be in a serious condition as a result of wounds received yesterday afternoon at King's ferry, on Cadron creek, near here, when Abe Pearson shot and killed Mrs. Sidney Arthur and the woman's wife killed Pearson. Huckaby received 17 stray shots and it is believed one may have pierced a lung. He was also wounded in the right shoulder, breast, arm and side. He probably will be taken to Little Rock tomorrow to have an X-ray made to determine whether all the shots have been removed.
Florida StateArkansas Online

Helpful Hints

DEAR READERS: Do you have an emergency? Is someone in trouble? Did you witness a car accident, kidnapping, house fire or other dangerous situation? You know what to do. Call 911. The 911 emergency response system has been around for over 50 years. Here are some hints about how to...
ScienceArkansas Online

Program selects 2 UAPB students

The National Board for Certified Counselors Foundation in collaboration with Association for Addiction Professionals recently selected two local recipients for their 2021 Minority Fellowship Program for Addictions Counselors. The two honorees are Pamela S. Waters of Pine Bluff and Erika Franklin of Marianna. Both are enrolled in the Master of...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

1 million people fully vaccinated, state tally shows

The number of Arkansans who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus has surpassed 1 million, even as Arkansas remains one of the most vaccine-hesitant states, according to numbers released by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. So far, 1,002,802 Arkansans have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 39.2% percent...
WildlifeArkansas Online

UAM project experiments to find best time to flood forests

Doing forest research can be a lonely occupation. Ask Jonathan Kressuk, a University of Arkansas at Monticello graduate student. The sun wasn't even up yet. It was the first hard freeze of the season in southern Arkansas. Kressuk was wading through a foot of water, hauling bags of ice into the forested wetlands in Cut-off Creek Wildlife Management Area near Dermott.
TravelArkansas Online

Air travel demand weighs on airlines

This summer is shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers. Southwest Airlines customers have struggled with thousands of delays and hundreds of canceled flights in the past three weeks because of computer problems, staffing shortages and bad weather. American Airlines is also grappling with a surge in...
Florida StateArkansas Online

Identification in Florida collapse demanding task

MIAMI -- As crews peel away layer after layer of the collapsed condo tower in South Florida, the death toll increases -- and so does the burden of collecting and identifying the dead, as rescuers and pathologists balance the rigors of their duties with relatives' desperate need for closure. Nobody...
Florida StateArkansas Online

Elsa crosses west Cuba; Florida next

HAVANA -- Tropical Storm Elsa swept over western Cuba near Havana with strong rain and winds Monday night, and forecasters said it would move on to the Florida Keys today and Florida's central Gulf coast by Wednesday. The storm was passing over mainly rural areas to the east of Havana...
New Orleans, LAArkansas Online

Names and faces

• Bipartisan power couple James Carville and Mary Matalin have replaced the New Orleans mansion that they sold for $3.3 million with a condo. They like the fact that it's on one floor and is less than half the size of their former house, Carville told The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate. "Mary's going to be 68 in August and I'm going to be 77 in October," he said. "We don't have any kids at home and I'm totally retired." The 3,100-square-foot condo sold for nearly $2 million, the newspaper reported. The six-unit building is in a neighborhood with many high-end restaurants. "It's right behind Herbsaint," Carville said, naming one of those restaurants. "It's a cool neighborhood, a cool place; I'm loving it." Matalin is a Republican strategist who advised President George H.W. Bush, and Carville helped Democrat Bill Clinton oust Bush in 1992. Willingness to avoid debating politics and mutual dedication to raising daughters Matty and Emerson helped sustain them, the couple wrote in "Love and War," a book published in 2014. Their daughters are now in college. After selling their 8,200-square-foot house in May, the couple moved temporarily to their "camp" in Bay St. Louis, Miss. Although "totally retired," Carville said he plans occasional lectures at Louisiana State University, where he graduated and was from 2018 until recently an adjunct professor. He said he will also continue to do regular television commentary and may write another book.
Florida StateArkansas Online

Search effort expands in Florida site's rubble

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Workers searched through fresh rubble Monday after the rest of a collapsed Florida condominium was demolished, allowing crews into previously inaccessible places such as bedrooms where people were believed to be sleeping at the time of the disaster, officials said. But the workers faced a new challenge...
Florida Statemodernreaders.com

Barclays PLC Acquires 29,763 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.16% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Iowa StatePosted by
Only In Iowa

This Hidden Natural Spring In Iowa Has Some Of The Bluest Water In The State

Iowa skies and Iowa lakes and rivers are two of the many things we love about this state. And when the two come together – when a water surface reflects the deep blue sky – it creates an especially beautiful scene. But there are a few spots around Iowa that boast water so clear blue […] The post This Hidden Natural Spring In Iowa Has Some Of The Bluest Water In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
Texas StateNewsweek

125 Church Campers in Texas Test Positive for COVID-19

A "student ministry camp" in Texas has resulted in more than 125 campers coming down with COVID-19. Over the weekend, the Clear Creek Community Church of League City sent a message to its members announcing a coronavirus outbreak during the church's four-day youth camping trip in Camp Tejas, a retreat area located in Giddings, Texas. Over 450 people attended the camp, which included kids in grades 6 through 12.
Virginia StatePosted by
Evie M.

You cannot "gift" marijuana in Virginia like in Washington D.C.

With the legalization of small amounts of recreational marijuana in Virginia as of July 1, there have been a lot of questions about what's allowed and what's not. Fortunately, news sources and Virginian officials, including local police departments, have been making it pretty easy to know how to be a responsible marijuana user in Virginia.
Fayetteville, ARArkansas Online

Chancellor's exit leaves UA with loose ends

FAYETTEVILLE -- The day before former University of Arkansas Chancellor Joe Steinmetz announced his resignation, he received an email from a student concerned about the university's transgender and gender diverse community. "Almost 100 concerned students and staff signed the letter attached that demands for the University of Arkansas to make...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

You’re my governor, Greg Abbott. Why are you endangering my kids?

CNN — As the governor of my state of Texas, Greg Abbott, you’ve issued two executive orders barring government entities, including school districts, from imposing mask mandates or requiring Covid-19 vaccinations. Even though I felt this decision was rushed, I had hoped that the high rates of vaccination in some Texas cities, including Austin, where I live, would allow us to return to normality by the start of the new school year.
Bentonville, ARArkansas Online

First bonds sold for Bentonville improvements

BENTONVILLE -- The first infusion of bond cash will help the city stay ahead of continued growth, a city official said. Bonds were sold the morning of June 22, and the city plans to close the deal July 29, said Kevin Faught, the city's bond adviser. The City Council later that day approved an ordinance issuing the bonds.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Week

What the Delta variant could mean for the Pfizer vaccine

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way across the globe, a new report from Israeli website Ynet has some good news about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — and some bad. First, the good news: Data from the Israel Health Ministry find the vaccine holds up well against the variant when it comes to hospitalizations and serious illness, with an efficacy rate of 93 percent according to data from June 6 to July 3, when the Delta variant really began to take hold, Bloomberg reports. That's down from 98.2 percent compared to the variants that came before, but still very good.
Prairie Grove, ARArkansas Online

Farmington couple starts flower farm

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The farmers markets in Prairie Grove and Farmington are providing an outlet for a young couple growing their first flower farm. Brandon and Amanda Woestman of Farmington purchased five acres near Clyde Carnes Road and are using about one-fourth acre of the property for their new venture called Farmington Flower Farm.

