Vitamins With Taste: How Plant-Based Brands Are Putting Nutrients Where You Wouldn't Expect

Creator of a vegan version of Australia’s popular chicken salt that was featured on “Shark Tank,” Jada Brands has now introduced a Plant-Based Lightly Seasoned Porkless Mix and a Plant-Based Mediterranean Chick’n Mix, both of which make it easy for home cooks to create their own clean-ingredient meat-free meals. When mixed with water and oil, the 100% vegan, soy-free products can be shaped into items like breakfast sausages or meatballs, and then cooked. The Porkless Mix offers the subtly sweet and savory taste of pork, while the Mediterranean Chick’n Mix contains spices like garlic and onion and is suitable for salads, gyros and falafel. Made from high-quality, functional ingredients like textured wheat protein, pea protein and pea fiber, the dry shelf-stable mixes feature 21 grams of plant-based protein per serving and are rich in vitamin B12 as well as low in calories -- just 125 per serving -- and free of preservatives, sugar and cholesterol. A 5.9-ounce box of either mix retails for a suggested $8.99, and foodservice packaging is also available.