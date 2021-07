DECATUR, Ga. - Two men are killed, two others injured in a late-night shootout at a Dekalb County gas station. Police say at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday group of men was hanging out in front of the Exxon at the corner of Glenwood and Austin. According to detectives, 59-year-old Charles Hickman walked up and fatally shot one of the men in the group.