Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How Wanchain’s Litecoin Integration Paves the Way for Mainstream Adoption of Decentralized Cross-chain Infrastructure

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith so many blockchains on the market today, the demand for cross-chain operability grows ever louder. While there are some projects in development, Wanchain stands out among the pack. Having just integrated Litecoin into its cross-chain ecosystem, Wanchain’s interoperability solution is miles ahead of competing ecosystems. Blockchain Needs Cross-Chain Support.

www.newsbtc.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Decentralization#Smart Contracts#Litecoin Integration#Defi#Evm#Galaxy Consensus#Wanbridge#Eosio#Xrp Ledger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

BlueBarricade achieves new performance levels for high-speed enterprise blockchain

The blockchain accelerator – developed on IBM Blockchain Platform by Sweden-based software house BlueBarricade Blockchain & AI Technology AB – has achieved new performance levels in the global market for high-speed enterprise blockchain. Performance tests have been conducted with the support of HCL and IBM. “We are excited to bring...
Marketsbostonnews.net

Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants IBM, Microsoft, Accenture

The Blockchain Technology in Financial Market report sheds light on noteworthy industry trends, emerging issues and key areas of opportunity that help Blockchain Technology in Financial manufacturers decide top strategic priorities in next few years. The executive outlook presented in Blockchain Technology in Financial research reflects the overall industry, with respondents surveyed from different geographies, company sizes, and industry segments. The study starts with an introduction and macro-economic impact on export-import (EXIM), consumption and production cycle to meet demand-supply curve of Blockchain Technology in Financial. Some of the high profiled and emerging players listed are IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEV etc.Get an Inside Scoop of Blockchain Technology in Financial MarketThe majority of market leaders expect their companies-and the Blockchain Technology in Financial industry to see upside in top-line, largely driven by revolutionary and diversified new technology segments, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and autonomous vehicles. Most of Blockchain Technology in Financial industry executives expect bottom-line to rise inline with revenue, as revenue is coming from new markets and rationalize costs in research and development (R&D) processes using cutting-edge techniques.In this highly competitive & fast evolving Blockchain Technology in Financial industry, the top strategic priorities would remain consistent like innovation, diversification, M&A, and talent management. The scope of market study is formulated keeping a check on latest Blockchain Technology in Financial product category and high-end applications and country where trade volume and good cash flow is seen.Scope of the ReportApplication: Syndicated Loans, Insurance, Trade Finance, Cross Border Payments, OthersProduct Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Permissioned BlockchainGeographical Regions: North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico], Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America], Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]Manufacturers: IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, AlphaPoint, ConsenSys, Digital Asset, EquiChain, Infosys, R3CEVHave a different scope in mind; Go with Customized version@ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026Major Highlights & Features of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market ReportDemand Determinants: Tapping top notch application and product type that seeks high growth potentials.Key Strategic Developments: To target untapped regions more aggressively by focusing on product/service developments, innovation and R & D, new launches, Merger & acquisitions, JVs & partnerships.Market Dynamics: Growth drivers, restraints & opportunities available in Blockchain Technology in Financial industry is examined with reference relevant market sectors and sub-sectors.Analytical Tool & Evaluation Model: In addition to statistical review of market size estimation in dollar term and sales volume / shipments; the market study includes qualitative insights of Blockchain Technology in Financial using models such as Porters 5-Forces, PESTLE analysis, 5C, FPNV Positioning, Ansoff Matrix, Perpetual Mapping, Heat Map Analysis, BCG Matrix etc.Buy 2021 Edition of Market Study Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3046015The Blockchain Technology in Financial study includes market data from 2016 to 2026, with base year as 2020 useful for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, and anyone looking for market data in easily accessible document.Some Extracts from Table of Content • Overview of Blockchain Technology in Financial Market • Market dynamics • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2016-2026) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2016-2026) • Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2016-2020) • Blockchain Technology in Financial Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2016-2026) • Competitive Situation and Trends • Market Share Analysis (2019-2021E) • Suppliers High Performance Manufacturing Base Distribution • Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category • Blockchain Technology in Financial Manufacturing Cost Analysis • Marketing Strategy Analysis • Research Conclusions ………………ContinuedRead Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3046015-blockchain-technology-in-financial-market-status-and-trend-analysis-2017-2026 Thanks for reading Blockchain Technology in Financial Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like USA, China, Southeast Asia, LATAM, Europe, or APAC etc.
HealthCoinTelegraph

Indian IT giant Tech Mahindra partners on blockchain system for vaccine tracing

As mass vaccination programs against COVID-19 become increasingly critical to many governments' strategies for pandemic management, blockchain firms are acting fast to propose ways in which the technology could offer solutions to some of the logistical hurdles involved. Blockchain company StaTwig — a graduate of the UNICEF Innovation Fund —...
Marketsthepaypers.com

The role MNOs will play in supporting robust KYC processes

Nick Maynard, Lead Analyst at Juniper Research, discusses how the KYC area has changed over the time and explains what are the main elements that support and shape the KYC processes. Over the past few years, KYC (Know Your Customer) has become critical to a wide number of different businesses,...
MarketsNEWSBTC

$Bugg Inu a Decentralized form of Cryptocurrency

Bugg Inu is the world’s first decentralized investment platform for Cryptocurrency traders. The platform offers a unique combination of an easy-to-use service with ambitious economics, which will benefit traders. Bugg Inu is not just a cryptocurrency exchange. It’s also a yield generation protocol that pays regular dividends to its users-cutting out of the traditional middleman in favor of an autonomous, self-regulatory system.
Marketsmakeuseof.com

What Is a Blockchain Protocol and Why Is It Important for Crypto?

Cryptocurrency runs on the blockchain, and blockchain technology comprises many computational rules or procedures—some of which you may have heard of as buzzwords in the media. Collectively, these rules are referred to as protocols. However, they are more than commands on a computer. So, here’s what a blockchain protocol really...
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

Bitcoin in DeFi: An Introduction

Bitcoin is still king in the cryptocurrency sphere. It is eloquently demonstrated by the dominance index and the recently updated ATH. However, the past year has shown that it is now possible to earn in the cryptocurrency sphere by investing in an asset and using it in the DeFi ecosystem. And what is about Bitcoin?
MarketsNEWSBTC

Polygon Opens Vault On MakerDAO, Commits $50 Million Worth Of Matic Tokens

Polygon has announced the integration of yield optimization vaults on the Maker Network. The blockchain-enabled protocol, formerly referred to as the Matic Chain, tweeted on Wednesday that it “will be opening a vault on Maker” and investing $50M of MATIC tokens as agreed liquidity from the treasury. With the recent...
Computerstheblockcrypto.com

EY releases code for zero-knowledge Layer 2 protocol built on Ethereum

"Big Four" consultancy EY said Friday that it is open-sourcing the prototype code for Nightfall 3, a Layer 2 protocol focused on Ethereum scaling that, like the firm's past releases, utilizes zero-knowledge proofs. At their heart, rollups are intended to move the processing or execution of Ethereum-based transactions from the...
SoftwareNEWSBTC

Stellar To Introduce AMM Functionality, What This Means For Its Ecosystem

The Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) will enable an automated market maker (AMM) functionality via Protocol 18. The implementation will take place with a network upgrade, but a specific date is yet to be revealed. In an official post, the SDF claims that the new functionality will help improved market liquidity....
ComputersNEWSBTC

PORT Network Creates a Decentralized Marketplace to Meet All the Computational Power Requirements

The advancement in science and technology has created the need for increased computing power in almost all industry segments. Few specialized sectors like pharmaceuticals, AI, 3D image processing, IoT and Deep Learning stand out with their need for high bandwidth, which is technologically as well as economically restrictive for any single entity to own. On the other hand, personal computing devices are no longer a novelty and almost everyone in today’s world has in their possession excess computing power than they are going to need.
Businessaithority.com

BlueBarricade Reaches New Threshold in Blockchain Technology With 1,400 Transactions per Second

Performance Tests Have Been Conducted With the Support of IBM and HCL. The blockchain accelerator developed on IBM Blockchain Platform by Sweden-based software house BlueBarricade Blockchain & AI Technology AB – has achieved new performance levels in the global market for high-speed enterprise blockchain. Performance tests have been conducted with the support of HCL and IBM.
WorldCoinTelegraph

London fork enters testnet on Ethereum as difficulty bomb sees delay

The Ethereum network witnessed the deployment of its London upgrade on the Ropsten testnet on June 24. This upgrade consists of the highly anticipated Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559. Following the launch on the Ropsten testnet, the London upgrade will be deployed on Ethereum’s Goerli, Rinkeby and Kovan testnets at...
MarketsPosted by
Hackernoon

Cross-layer Interoperability: The Future Of Interconnected Layer 2 Ecosystem

Bitcoin laid the foundation of a decentralized and peer-to-peer digital asset, aiming to fix the broken international monetary system with a unique economic security model that is borderless, trustless, and censorship-resistant. Ethereum brought much-needed flexibility and extensibility to the space by introducing a Turing-complete 'programmable blockchain' platform that can run...