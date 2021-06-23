Cancel
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Amazing Lash Studio

By Entrepreneur Staff
Norwalk Hour
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eyelash-extension studio has made amazing progress in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 year-over-year, finishing in the top 100 for 2021.Copyright 2021 Entrepreneur.com Inc., All rights reserved.

www.thehour.com
Why Entrepreneurs Should Focus On Killing Their Ideas From Day One

By Gilad Shamri, a serial entrepreneur and CEO of Growth Artists, a startup growth consulting agency based in San Francisco. Most startups fail — it’s the sad truth. As entrepreneurs, we want to think our startup will beat the odds and be that one that makes it big — be it via an exit through acquisition, growth at an extensive scale or even an IPO. One can dream, right?
39 Amazing Prime Day Fashion Deals You'd Regret Missing Out On

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale has officially kicked off, and this year’s event features some of the best Prime Day fashion deals yet. The mega-sale begins on Monday, June 21 at midnight PT and ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 PM PT, giving you two full days to grab clothes, shoes, and accessories for up to 80% off, including picks from Amazon’s in-house brands as well as deeply discounted designer finds. It’s important to move quickly, though — Amazon's best Prime Day deals are notorious for selling out in seconds. To help you catch the best bargains, our editors will be updating this list by the hour, so be sure to keep checking back.
81 Absolutely Amazing Prime Day Beauty Deals That Are Selling Out Fast

Amazon Prime Day has arrived early this year (on June 21 and 22, to be specific), so it’s the perfect opportunity to give your beauty cabinet a warm-weather overhaul. The best Prime Day beauty deals include summer staples like sunscreen, bronzer, and lip gloss, but it’s an equally good time to stock up on year-round essentials like moisturizer, shampoo, and body wash, because everything will be on sale for up to 80% off.
The Most Amazing Fashion Deals To Score During Amazon Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Amazon Prime Day is now into its second day. Prime members can enjoy markdowns on over two million products...
Amazon Prime Day Is Filled With Amazing Deals on Toys, and These Are Our Favorite Picks

Amazon Prime Day is like Christmas in June, and with huge sales, discounts, and deals, you might as well stock up for every upcoming holiday and celebration! This year, the fan-favorite event spans for two full days (June 21-22), meaning you have just enough time to get little ones everything they want and more. Amazon has a treasure trove of amazing items for all ages, making it your one-stop shop for everything from unique toys and games for the whole family to smart trains that teach coding and board games that everyone will love.
Prime Day 2021 is over, but you can still get tons of amazing Amazon deals—shop them all

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It came, it saw, it conquered. Over the last 48 hours, Amazon Prime Day 2021—and all the competing sales that went along with it—turned our lives upside down with a savings bonanza like none other. Everything—and we do mean everything—took a nosedive in the price department for the all-encompassing event, from cookware and tech to toys and exercise machines—including many of the best products we’ve ever had the pleasure of testing. If you didn’t cash in on the deals, not to fret: There’s still plenty left to shop. And we’ve combed through it all to make sure it’s right at your fingertips.
8 Amazing Fitness Tracker Deals Available Now for Prime Day 2021

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Fitness trackers are a great way to up your movement motivation. Wether you challenge yourself to a certain number of...