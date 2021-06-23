Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Amazing Lash Studio

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale has officially kicked off, and this year’s event features some of the best Prime Day fashion deals yet. The mega-sale begins on Monday, June 21 at midnight PT and ends on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 PM PT, giving you two full days to grab clothes, shoes, and accessories for up to 80% off, including picks from Amazon’s in-house brands as well as deeply discounted designer finds. It’s important to move quickly, though — Amazon's best Prime Day deals are notorious for selling out in seconds. To help you catch the best bargains, our editors will be updating this list by the hour, so be sure to keep checking back.