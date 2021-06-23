Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Osteoporosis affects aging men, too

By Mayo Clinic News Network
Boston Herald
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorldwide, 1 in 3 women over age 50 will experience a bone fracture due to osteoporosis, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation. But it’s not just women, as 1 in 5 men over age 50 also will have the same issue. Osteoporosis is thinning of your bones to the point...

www.bostonherald.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bone Fractures#Bone Density#Bone Loss#Mayo Clinic#Tribune News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Los Angeles County, CAsantaclaritamagazine.com

Stem Cell & PRP Injection for Knee Osteoporosis Pain and Injury Using US Image Guidance

Stem Cell & PRP Injection for Knee Osteoporosis Pain and Injury Using US Image Guidance Center for Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Therapy at Valencia Medical Center is a pioneer in stem cell regenerative medicine in Santa Clarita Valley using PRP and chronic knee pain due to arthritis knee meniscus injury, cartilage, ligaments (ACL, MCL), osteoarthritis treatment.
Diseases & TreatmentsStillwater News-Press

LIVE WELL: What are the complications of osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a very common and dangerous condition which is characterized by the body having too much bone loss or making too little bone, or both. About 54 million Americans have osteoporosis, and studies show that one in two women and up to one in four men age 50 and older will break a bone due to this condition. Osteoporosis means “porous bone”, which under a microscope, a healthy bone looks like honeycomb. However, when osteoporosis happens, the holes and spaces in the honeycomb are larger than they should be. These bone have lost density or mass and do not contain normal tissue structure. As you may know, when bones become weaker and less dense, they are more likely to break.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Parkinson's affects more men than women

J. William Langston, who has been studying and treating Parkinson's disease for nearly 40 years, always has found it striking that so many more men than women show up in his clinic. His observation is not anecdotal. It is grounded in science and shared by many physicians: Men are roughly 1.5 times more likely than women to develop Parkinson's, a progressive disorder of the nervous system that impairs movement and can erode mental acuity.
Diseases & Treatmentsmycouriertribune.com

TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: What is treatment for a fatty liver?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-yearold woman. I am 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weigh 107 pounds. I take no medication. When I went to the doctor last week, he found that my alkaline phosphatase was 176, my ALT 10, and my AST 11. He told me I had fatty liver and to get a scan, but I had no way to get to the place to have it done. He did not say anything else about it. I have no symptoms. Does this sound like fatty liver to you? I did not really like my doctor, but with my insurance it is hard to change doctors. If I do have fatty liver, is there anything I can do for it? — J.F.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Hello Idaho: How low testosterone can affect men's mental health

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly 39% of men age 45 years and older have low testosterone, something that can negatively impact a man's mental health. Testosterone is a naturally occurring hormone that occurs in both men and women. Without it, it can be difficult to regulate a variety of different systems of development and emotion, according to Dr. Dennis Woody from Optum Idaho.
Baltimore, MDphysiciansweekly.com

Hearing Impairment Tied to Poorer Physical Function

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Hearing impairment is associated with significantly poorer physical function and faster declines in physical function among older people over time compared with those with normal hearing, according to a study published online June 25 in JAMA Network Open. Pablo Martinez-Amezcua, M.D., Ph.D., from...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Acute respiratory distress syndrome

Lancet. 2021 Jul 1:S0140-6736(21)00439-6. doi: 10.1016/S0140-6736(21)00439-6. Online ahead of print. Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is an acute respiratory illness characterised by bilateral chest radiographical opacities with severe hypoxaemia due to non-cardiogenic pulmonary oedema. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused an increase in ARDS and highlighted challenges associated with this syndrome, including its unacceptably high mortality and the lack of effective pharmacotherapy. In this Seminar, we summarise current knowledge regarding ARDS epidemiology and risk factors, differential diagnosis, and evidence-based clinical management of both mechanical ventilation and supportive care, and discuss areas of controversy and ongoing research. Although the Seminar focuses on ARDS due to any cause, we also consider commonalities and distinctions of COVID-19-associated ARDS compared with ARDS from other causes.
Healthspring.org.uk

How Drinking Milk Affects Cholesterol Levels

Genetic evidence reveals the effect drinking milk has on cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. A high intake of milk won’t increase cholesterol levels, according to a large study of 2 million people. In fact, those who drank milk every day had lower levels of bad (LDL) cholesterol than non-milk...
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Blood Pressure Control in Acute Stroke: Labetalol or Nicardipine?

To assess the safety and efficacy of continuous infusion (CIV)-labetalol compared to -nicardipine in controlling blood pressure (BP) in the acute stroke setting. Patients were eligible if they had a diagnosis of an acute stroke and were administered either CIV-labetalol or CIV-nicardipine. Study outcomes were assessed within the first 24 h of the antihypertensive infusion.
Public Healthhealthday.com

Too Little Sunlight, Vitamin D May Raise Colon Cancer Risk

MONDAY, July 5, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research finds that countries with more cloudy days tend to have higher colon cancer rates. Lower levels of vitamin D, the "sunshine vitamin," may be to blame. So, boosting your vitamin D levels through exposure to sunlight could help reduce your risk...
Public HealthKTAR.com

What is ‘brain fog,’ and why are COVID-19 long-haulers more susceptible?

PHOENIX – Experts describe “brain fog” as a cognitive dysfunction when your brain isn’t performing in top shape. Although everyone is susceptible to occasional brain fog, experts say some of the worst cases have been identified in the group known as COVID-19 long-haulers – patients who had the disease and recovered but still can’t “get going” as they did before falling ill.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Weight Loss

The vitamin deficiency linked to increased belly fat. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to reduced belly fat, research shows. The conclusions come from a study including thousands of people. The researchers measured people’s total body fat and abdominal (belly) fat, along with their vitamin D levels. The results...