Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Vaccinated Israelis may need to quarantine because of Delta variant

By Dan Williams
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zdPJo_0acngBqD00
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID-19 lockdown, at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel January 10, 2021. REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM, June 23 (Reuters) - Israel empowered health officials on Wednesday to quarantine anyone deemed to have been exposed to an especially infectious variant of COVID-19, even if they were previously vaccinated or recovered from the disease with presumed immunity.

The decision followed a warning by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday over new outbreaks caused by the Delta variant, with daily infections rising after weeks of low plateau credited to Israel's record mass-vaccination drive.

Under the updated Health Ministry directives, vaccinated or formerly infected people can be ordered to self-isolate for up to 14 days if authorities believe they may have been in "close contact with a carrier of a dangerous virus variant".

Such proximity could include having been passengers on the same plane, the ministry said - a possible dampener on Israel's gradual opening of its borders to vaccinated summer tourists.

Addressing parliament, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said fines of "thousands of shekels" would also be levied against Israeli citizens or residents who travel to countries blacklisted as high COVID-19 risks.

On June 16, the Health Ministry listed Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia as off-limits to Israeli citizens or residents unless they receive special permission.

Some 55% of Israel's 9.3 million population have received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) vaccine, and a steep drop in cases had prompted most economic restrictions to be lifted.

Eligibility for the shots was extended to 12- to 15-year-olds last month but turnout in that age group has been low. Alarmed by contagions in two Israeli schools last week, Bennett urged parents to vaccinate their adolescents.

The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that parents of children who violate quarantine would face fines of 5,000 shekels ($1,540).

Bennett said a new "corona cabinet", or ministerial task force to deal with the pandemic, would be established as part of the new government sworn in this month.

($1 = 3.2523 shekels)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Israeli Government#Israelis#The Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid 19 Vaccine Refusal Could Get You In Jail!

There are all kinds of issues about the novel coronavirus which are making this virus hang around for longer and disrupt the world’s life for such a long period of time. The viable treatments and the useful vaccines have been also surrounded by lots of controversies and this is one of the reasons for which not everyone is getting too excited to hear about the vaccines these days, considering some of the side effects that have been made public by the media.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
LotteryAustin American-Statesman

J&J vaccine may protect against delta variant; Michigan to announce vaccine lottery: Latest COVID-19 updates

A top U.S. official suggested that people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine likely are protected against the delta variant. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNBC that data shows the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot – a "cousin" of the J&J – is highly effective against the variant first identified in India and currently surging across the nation.
Public Healthfoxwilmington.com

WHO recommends masks — even for vaccinated people — because of delta variant

As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus gained traction around the world, the World Health Organization urged vaccinated people to continue to wear masks and social distance, according to reports. “Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO’s assistant director-general for access to medicines and health...
POTUSThe Guardian

‘Two Americas’ may emerge as Delta variant spreads and vaccination rates drop

With Covid vaccination penetration in the US likely to fall short of Joe Biden’s 70% by Fourth of July target, pandemic analysts are warning that vaccine incentives are losing traction and that “two Americas” may emerge as the aggressive Delta variant becomes the dominant US strain. Efforts to boost vaccination...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

COVID Help Desk: Do Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients need a booster for the Delta variant?

So far, the CDC has not recommended booster shots of any of the three main vaccinations available to the public. "If you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC on Wednesday. “Right now we have no information to suggest that you need a second shot after J&J, even with the Delta variant."
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

Thai virus surge prompts concern over ICUs, vaccine supply

BANGKOK — (AP) — Health authorities in Thailand reported over 6,200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, setting a record for a third straight day, as concerns mounted over shortages of treatment facilities and vaccine supplies. Officials also reported 41 deaths, bringing the total to 2,181. Around 90% of Thailand's over...
Public HealthVoice of America

Ugandans Face 2 Months’ Imprisonment for Violating COVID Laws

KAMPALA, UGANDA - Ugandans may find themselves in jail for two months if they are found breaking public health controls in a new COVID-19 law. Through July, acts such as praying in open spaces, not wearing masks, hawking, street vending and selling nonfood items will get one arrested. These are now deemed acts that enable the spread of COVID-19. Uganda has registered 1,057 new cases, 1081 active cases and 1061 deaths.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Experts: Delta variant will dominate without enough vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Health experts say the highly contagious “delta” variant is popping up in one of every five COVID-19 cases in the U.S. And there is growing concern it might be more contagious than the viruses we have already seen. “It’s more contagious than the viruses that...