Metal Mining

Inca One Provides Gold Pre-Payment Facility Update

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2021) - INCA ONE GOLD CORP. (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) (FSE: SU92) ("Inca One" or the "Company"), a gold producer, operating two, fully permitted, mineral processing facilities in Peru, is pleased to provide an update on its US$2.5 million gold pre-payment facility (the "Facility") from OCIM Precious Metals SA ("OCIM").

