Inca One Provides Gold Pre-Payment Facility Update

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / IONIC Brands Corp. (CSE:IONC)(FRA:IB3)(OTC PINK:IONKF) ('IONIC BRANDS' or the 'Company') a multi-state, consumer focused, premium and luxury cannabis brand portfolio Company, provides an update with respect to the management cease trade order ('MCTO') issued by the Ontario Securities Commission ('OSC') effective May 3, 2021. The MCTO was initially issued in connection with the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively the 'Annual Financial Filings'). The Company filed it Annual Financial Filings on June 22, 2021. The MCTO has been extended to July 19, 2021 as the Company is working on the steps required to complete the first quarter financial filings for the three month period ended March 31, 2021 ( the 'Quarterly Filings'). The Company expects to file the Quarterly Filings before July 19, 2021.