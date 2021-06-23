Cancel
Tahlequah, OK

KENNITH STILL

Tulsa World
 15 days ago

Kennith Ray "Hoppy" Still Graveside memorial services for Kennith Ray "Hoppy" Still, 87, of Tahlequah, formerly of Sperry, OK, were held Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Rest Haven Cemetery in Sperry, OK. Phillip Johnson officiated. Hoppy was born March 15, 1934, in Sperry, OK, to John E. and Kate (Eaden) Still. He passed away June 10, 2021, in Muskogee, OK. Hoppy grew up and received his education in Sperry, graduating in 1953 from Sperry High School. He played football (was All-Conference), baseball and was a Sophomore Escort. He entered the U. S. Army in 1955 and received his honorable discharge in 1957 as Private First Class. He married Jenanna Leader Duncan on July 11, 1966. They were married until her death in 1971. He later married Erma Joyce Lewis on February 12, 1975. Joyce passed away September 07, 2012. Hoppy was a heavy equipment operator for several years and was an avid Sperry High School and OU sports fan. Hoppy remained loyal to his Sperry Pirates for the rest of his life and enjoyed reminiscing about those fun and daring days at Sperry High School. Another of his favorite pastimes was fishing. Hoppy said that when his father was still living the two of them would take off on short notice and drive all the way to Tenkiller Lake to fish for the big ones. These were some of Hoppy's fondest memories of his dad. He and Joyce spent many enjoyable years camping in their homey RV while spending time with old friends on the lake. Later in life, you could find Hoppy at the Cafe in Sperry most mornings having coffee and playing dominoes with the Knights of the Round Table. In fact, Hoppy was the Domino King, King Arthur of the group and he enjoyed participating in the very lively discussions that ensued during those games. He is survived by his stepchildren, Connie Stacy and husband, Jim of Tahlequah, Charles Greenwood of Hulbert and Carol Calvert and husband, Tim of Broken Arrow; numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, and step-great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kate Still; brothers, Gerald A, J.C., and Donald "Buck"; and sister, Peggy Arrangements and services were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Online condolences to the family can be made at johnsonsperry.com.

tulsaworld.com
