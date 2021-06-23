Cancel
New York City, NY

Eric Adams Leads New York City Mayor Race

Voice of America
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer police officer Eric Adams was leading all candidates in Tuesday’s preliminary election to select the Democratic Party’s nominee for New York City mayor. With nearly 85% of all voting precincts reporting, Adams, the president of the city’s historic borough of Brooklyn, emerged in first place out of 13 candidates with nearly 32% of those who voted in person or during the early voting period. Maya Wiley, a former civil rights attorney and top aide to outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio, was in second place with 22% of the vote, followed by former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia with over 19%.

