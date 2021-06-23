Pebble Beach auctions 2021: sales Shangri-La

“Just Listed” PONTE VERDA BEACH AREA FL $179,000.00 “VERY MOTIVATED SELLER” This thriving practice has been serving this community for the past 30 years. The current location of the clinic is 2000 sq feet has been remodeled in the last few months and is in a pristine building on a main road with enormous visibility. Owner reports since Sept 2020 collections have consistently been between $26,000 and $32,000 per month. Current rent includes electric, water, sewer, trash and janitorial services. The is an upscale sought after seaside community that is just a short drive to downtown Jacksonville and St. Augustine. Many patients are professional athletes that live/train in the area, along with other high end clientele. Chiropractic techniques of choice are Diversified and Activator. One on one transition coaching included in the price to ensure your continued success. Call Dr. Matthew Davis for information on this practice, 770-748-6084 DrMatt@PremierPracticeConsultants.com.