BHP iron ore worker charged with rape in Western Australia

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group said on Wednesday that it had terminated the employment of a Western Australian worker after a rape allegation, the second case of alleged sexual assault by a BHP worker to become public this month.

Western Australian state police said on Wednesday they charged a 42-year-old man in August 2020 after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Perth in July last year. The man’s trial date has been listed for a Perth court in July 2022, state police said in a statement.

A BHP spokesman said in a statement the alleged incident occurred at a private residence in Perth while employees were off roster.

“We have supported the individual in reporting to police, who have subsequently laid charges against the accused. The accused was also immediately stood down and their employment subsequently terminated. We are providing on-going support to the person involved who is still employed with us,” BHP said.

Reuters was unable to contact the accused’ s legal representatives for comment.

State police charged a man on June over a separate alleged sexual assault by a worker at BHP’s Mulla Mulla accommodation camp in November 2020. BHP said the accused was also dismissed.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Rape#Bhp Group#Perth#Bhp Group#Western Australian
