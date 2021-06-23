GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) option implied volatility into 2021 analyst day

FIGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FIG Partners assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.