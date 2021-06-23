Accomplished Americana musician Cindy Cashdollar returns to Abilene

Throughout the course of her career, Linda Ronstadt released many hits, won countless awards, and left her mark on the landscape of American music. Her greatest hits include her solo songs such as "You're No Good" and "When Will I Be Loved," as well as her collaborations with fellow Trio group members Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris. But one of the biggest songs of Ronstadt's career came in the form of 1977's "Blue Bayou." Linda Ronstadt took the swinging tune to the top of charts all over the world, and it's now considered her signature song, but she wasn't the first artist to record the track.