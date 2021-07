Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $172,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,387.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.